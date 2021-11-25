DeNet, a Decentralized Storage Platform, Will Reduce Operational Costs by up to 300% with Polygon Technology

MOSCOW, Russia, 2021-Nov-25 — /EPR Network/ — DeNet, Decentralized Storage Platform will be supporting Polygon protocol in its version to be launched in upcoming mainnet. Polygon’s solution allows to significantly reduce the price of transactions in the Ethereum blockchain, by up to 300% in average.

Polygon is a protocol and a framework for building and connecting Ethereum-compatible blockchain networks. Since we are using the computers, that are mostly already on, our carbon foot-print will be rather small.

“The use of Polygon protocol will allow DeNet platform to become not only one of the most secure and safe in the market of information storage. Polygon will allow us to be also one of the most affordable solutions! Storage market is rather competitive – in every walk of life you need to store information, and price really matters.