Sterility Testing Market Applications Growth and Major Market Developments

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Nov-25 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report sterility testing market by Product (Instruments, Services, Kits and Reagents), Test (Membrane Filtration Sterility Testing, Direct Inoculation Sterility Testing), Application (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Medical Devices) – Global Forecasts to 2021, published by MarketsandMarkets, The global Sterility Testing Market is expected to reach USD 941.0 Million by 2021 from USD 528.0 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2016 to 2021.

Growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, increase in the number of new drug launches, and increasing R&D in life science research are the key factors driving the growth of this market. The market is further driven by factors such as increasing government support for pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. On the other hand, the high degree of market consolidation is a major factor restraining the growth of this market.

Sterility testing applications in pharmaceutical and biological manufacturing and medical device manufacturing drive the growth of sterility testing market

Pharmaceutical and biological manufacturing

With stringent regulatory controls in place, process monitoring and quality control are carried out for the entire production chain of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products. In this process, sterility testing is carried out for raw materials, bulk lot release testing, and final product release testing.

Medical Device manufacturing

In the medical device industry, the product sterility test is necessary for ensuring that medical devices are free from viable microorganisms. Some of the important medical devices tested for sterility tests include catheters, needles, orthopedic implants, contact lenses, anesthetic and respiratory equipment, and dental implants.

Major players in the sterility testing market include Merck KGaA (Germany), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (U.S.), bioMérieux SA (France), SGS S.A. (Switzerland), Sartorius AG (Germany), WuXi AppTec (China), Nelson Laboratories (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Pacific Biolabs (U.S.), Toxikon Corporation (U.S.), and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.).

Major Market Developments

> In September 2016, Merck KGaA (Germany) launched Steritest Symbio Pump systems accessories. The accessories enable faster, safer sterility testing in any setting.

> In August 2014, Merck KGaA (Germany) launched Steritest Symbio Pumps. The product helps researchers in easier, safer, and more reliable sterility testing of pharmaceutical products in laminar flow hoods, isolators and clean rooms.

> In June 2014, Nelson Laboratories (U.S.) announced the expansion of its service offerings by adding the Technical Consulting Services group for MedTech companies. These services include product development, facility and process validation, product performance testing, and regulatory support.

> In November 2014, Merck KGaA completed the acquisition of Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (U.S.). The deal was valued at USD 17 billion. This acquisition helped Merck expand its business in various geographies and enhance its product portfolio.

> In August 2015, Danaher acquired Pall Corporation (U.S.). This acquisition helped the company to add Pall Corporation’s sterility filtration products to its existing product portfolio.

On the basis of region, the global pharmaceutical sterility testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The Asian market will witness the highest growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the increasing expenditure on life science research in the region and growing trend of pharmaceutical outsourcing to Asian countries like India and China.

