agileKRC offers agile consulting services from its new London offices

London, United Kingdom, 2021-Nov-25 — /EPR Network/ — agileKRC, one of the leading agile consulting and training firms in the UK has announced it has started offering its agile consulting services from its new head office in London, UK. To be closer to its clients in the financial services sector in the UK, agileKRC has opened new offices in the heart of the City of London. agileKRC consultants will be able to collaborate more easily with customers as companies start returning to offices in London after the pandemic.

agileKRC Operations Manager Jay Gao sees the demand for agile consulting services set to grow as more organisations seek to leverage their investments in agile tools and improve their agile ways of working.

agileKRC Operations Manager, Jay Gao says

“The pandemic has caused convulsions in many organisations. Many were surprised to learn that home working was a perfectly acceptable and productive way of working. However, it did throw up new challenges with staff on agile projects in particular facing difficulties. Popular agile methods such as Scrum expects teams to be co-located, and this has proved impossible to achieve in the last 2 years.”

Whilst agile has enabled many organisations to achieve flexible and fast-paced changes, many are still struggling to adapt agile beyond the software development department. Making agile methods work successfully, especially within larger organisations with a top-down management style and structure can be difficult. agileKRC, with its network of experienced agile consultants can make the difference.

agileKRC has been helping organisations improve their agile ways of working since the early 2000’s, and agileKRC Founder, Keith Richards, has been a thought leader and agile pioneer since that time. agileKRC led the teams that wrote Agile Project Management (AgilePM), and PRINCE2 Agile.

agileKRC offers a range of agile consulting services to help organisations achieve great business agility. agileKRC offers its agile consultancy services to clients including global corporations, government, and SMEs. Consulting services can help organisations ensure that projects are set up correctly and can offer precise agile advisory services when implementing specific agile methods such as DSDM, Kanban, or Scrum.

As Jay Gao, agileKRC Operations Manager says

“agileKRC has a network of some of the most experienced agile consultants in the UK. There is no agile problem that our consultants have not already come across. For businesses struggling to transition to agile, our consultants are ready to help.”

About agileKRC

agileKRC is a leading agile consulting and training firm based in London. It offers high-quality agile consultancy, training, and coaching for organisations wanting to increase their business agility. agileKRC founder Keith Richards has been an agile thought-leader and pioneer in the UK agile community since the early 2000’s and was the Lead Author of Agile Project Management (AgilePM) and PRINCE2 Agile certification schemes.

