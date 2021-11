Demand For Vitamins And Derivatives From The Food & Beverage Sector Is Projected To Rise At A CAGR Of Around 7.4% Over The Next Ten Years

Vitamins and derivatives help provide skin protection, lightening, hair protection, and also enhance the nutritional value in food products. These key factors are driving the use of vitamins and derivatives in the personal care and food & beverage sectors. Vitamins and derivatives are also used in the animal feed industry. Vitamin C and E derivatives are mostly used in animal feed as a source of antioxidants.

Vitamin B is widely used in beverages as it gives instant energy. Over 10% of vitamin B is present in energy drinks. Manufacturers are also making healthier snack items that are rich in vitamins that give instant energy.

According to a revised report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global vitamins and derivatives market is estimated to account for over US$ 24 Bn in 2021, and expand at a CAGR of around 5.7% through 2031.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The United States is expected to account for nearly 94% of the North American market in 2021, owing to increased consumer demand for vitamins and derivatives.

According to Fact.MR’s analysis, Brazil is estimated to hold nearly 39% of the Latin America market share in 2021, aided by the ease with which raw materials can be obtained.

The United Kingdom is one of the potential markets for vitamins and derivatives in Europe, accounting for more than 17% value share, owing to surge in demand from the nutraceuticals industry.

Tablets of vitamins and derivatives will hold 17.4% of the market in 2021 on the back of easy availability and solubility.

Vitamin B reflects 25.7% of the market in 2021 owing to superior nutritious benefits in food & beverages.

“With growing demand for vitamins and derivatives, key players are focusing on providing products that are high in vitamins that the human body requires. Numerous brands are clearly labelling the percentage of vitamins present on their product labels,” says a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

Market Segments Covered in Vitamins and Derivatives Industry Research

By Product Type Vitamin B Vitamin D Vitamin E Vitamin C Vitamin A Other Product Types

By Target Group Vitamins and Derivatives for Adult Women Vitamins and Derivatives for Adult Men Vitamins and Derivatives for Elders Vitamins and Derivatives for Children

By End-use Industry Dietary Supplements Food & Beverages Pharmaceuticals Personal Care Other End-use Industries

By Form Vitamin and Derivative Tablets Vitamin and Derivative Capsules Vitamin and Derivative Powder Vitamin and Derivative Oral Liquids Vitamin and Derivative Gummies and Soft Gels



Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Vitamins and Derivatives Market Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Vitamins and Derivatives Market Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Vitamins and Derivatives Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Vitamins and Derivatives Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Vitamins and Derivatives Market Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Vitamins and Derivatives Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Vitamins and Derivatives Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Vitamins and Derivatives Market Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Vitamins and Derivatives Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Vitamins and Derivatives Market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Vitamins and Derivatives Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Vitamins and Derivatives Market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Vitamins and Derivatives Market Consumption: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Vitamins and Derivatives Market growth.

