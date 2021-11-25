Ratna Nidhi Offers Mission Million Book Exhibition

Mumbai, India, 2021-Nov-25 — /EPR Network/ — Ratna Nidhi is pleased to announce their 2021 Mission Million Book Exhibition that benefits 148 schools and colleges and 21 NGOs throughout the area, providing a vast resource of books. The exhibition features an entire floor of books, including books for entrance examinations, reference books, religious books, dictionaries, encyclopedia, and more.

Ratna Nidhi received more than 1500 phone calls from interested institutions, indicating a strong interest in finding the right books to meet varying needs. With more individuals turning to e-learning solutions, the need for educational books has risen, making this book exhibition an essential element in making it easy for individuals and educational institutions to find the books they require. Reading can improve quality of life and give individuals access to the knowledge they seek, along with recreational reading materials to enrich their lives.

The Mission Million Book Exhibition held by Ratna Nidhi has partnered with the Rotary Club of Palanpur City to improve the quality of life throughout the community. Access to books may be limited and many families with low incomes can’t easily buy the books they need or want. Through this exhibition, more books are available to ensure everyone can get access to the resources they require.

Anyone interested in learning about the Mission Million Book Exhibition can find out more by visiting the Ratna Nidhi website or by calling 8530485324.

About Ratna Nidhi : Ratna Nidhi is a comprehensive library with more than 20,000 books for their members to read and use. Members can keep books for six months to one year with a small deposit, giving individuals access to the books they need for as long as required. Membership is affordable to ensure everyone can get a vast array of books without buying them.

