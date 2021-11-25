Quest University Teams Up With Abcodo To Offer a Unique Approach to Higher Education

Toronto, Canada, 2021-Nov-25 — /EPR Network/ — Abcodo, MSM Unify’s dedicated international student recruitment partner, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Canada’s Quest University. The partnership will see the international student recruitment agency join forces with the Canadian higher education institution with a unique teaching approach.

What began as an experiment to teach postsecondary education has become one of Canada’s important educational institutions. It takes liberal arts and sciences and teaches these in its own unique manner.

For instance, Quest University boasts the following unique features:

Block Plan, which represents semesters catered to students juggling between different subjects.

Students focus on one program for 3.5 weeks, which helps them concentrate on their chosen question or major.

There are only 20 students in one class at a time, resulting in a more personal approach to teaching and learning.

With around 600 students from 40 different countries around the world, Quest University has a diverse student population who live on campus, making it one big community. The campus itself sits on Skwxwú7mesh (Squamish) ancestral land. Not only does this make it traditional, but it serves as a breathtaking backdrop that’s conducive to both learning and living.

The “Questions” or programs teach students skills, such as critical thinking, discussion, communication, and writing skills that they will need to excel in the real world. From undergraduate to postgraduate courses, each student is geared to succeed as soon as they graduate.

Moreover, Quest University is accredited by the Degree Quality Assessment Board of British Columbia. It is likewise a member of the Education Quality Assurance. This means students get nothing but the best.

In addition, students can avail themselves of comfortable living accommodations as they pursue higher education in this beautiful location. This helps them become more relaxed as they pursue their dream of studying abroad towards a brighter future.

With this partnership, Abcodo agents can recommend Quest University to students looking for that unique education experience in the Liberal Arts and Sciences. Meanwhile, Quest University can tap into Abcodo’s wide range of services and extensive database of agents and students looking to enrich their education journey with their preferred programs in Canada.

About Quest University

Quest University is Canada’s first independent, not-for-profit, secular liberal arts and science university devoted entirely to excellence in undergraduate education. Accredited by the Degree Quality Assessment Board of British Columbia, it offers students a groundbreaking approach to postsecondary education, making it one of Canada’s most notable higher education institutions.

About Abcodo

Abcodo is an MSM company that serves as the in-house recruitment partner of MSM Unify, an all-in-one edtech platform for higher education institutions, agents, and students. As a partner in high-quality recruitment, it offers partner agents and institutions an edge in the competitive market. Abcodo provides institutions the opportunity to reach global learners through comprehensive and exclusive webinars, events, and resources to make recruitment easier, faster, and simpler. Read more about Abcodo at https://abcodo.com/.

About M Square Media (MSM)

MSM is a leading international education company that establishes global or in-country offices and offers education management, an AI-powered student recruitment marketplace, high-performance student recruitment services, online courses and programs, and a wide range of edtech solutions. Through these diverse lines of business, we deliver targeted numbers in student recruitment to foster sustained institutional growth and cater to every stakeholder in the industry: schools, agents, and keen learners from around the world. Headquartered in British Columbia and operating in 17 countries, we strive for people and community empowerment through education, technology, and partnerships with industry and the academe. Read more about MSM at https://msquaremedia.com/ .

