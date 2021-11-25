Surface Disinfectant Market worth $3.6 billion – Growth Factors Analysis And Leading Key Players

PUNE, India, 2021-Nov-25 — /EPR Network/ —

The Global Surface Disinfectant Market is projected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2025 from USD 3.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2020 to 2025.

The Surface disinfectants are used to prevent microbial cross-contamination and transmission of microbial infections through surfaces in hospitals, pathology labs, and other patient-related areas. They are also used in research laboratories and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, where human cells are handled and maintained for the purpose of R&D. The growth of this market is primarily driven by the presence of stringent regulations governing their application and usage. Technological advancements in disinfectant types and techniques have also ensured their overall demand among end users.

The major players operating in Surface Disinfectant Market are 3M Group (US), Cantel Medical Corporation (US), The Clorox Company (US), Ecolab Inc. (US), Procter & Gamble (US), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc. (UK), Diversey, Inc. (US), STERIS plc (US), CarrollCLEAN (US), Metrex Research, LLC. (US), Whiteley Corporation (Australia), GOJO Industries, Inc. (US), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), Pharmax Limited (Canada), PDI Inc. (US), Betco (US), GESCO Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. (India), MEDALKAN (Greece), Ruhof (US), Contec Inc. (US), Cetylite, Inc. (US), Micro-Scientific, LLC (US), Pal International (UK), and BHC, Inc. (US).

3M Group (US) is the largest player in the global surface disinfectant market. The company is one of the leading manufacturers of surface disinfectants. It primarily focuses on innovations and product launches to sustain its leading position in the market. The company recently launched a 3M Curos Stopper Disinfecting Cap to protect the intraluminal vascular access points from contamination. The long-term presence of the company in the market, with its significant presence across major countries, provides it with an additional edge over its competitors. The company also focuses on acquisitions to enhance its presence in the market.

North America is the largest regional market for surface disinfectants.

The surface disinfectants market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2019, North America commanded the largest share of the surface disinfectant market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed majorly to the high prevalence of HAIs and the presence of stringent infection control regulations in the region.

Liquids segment accounted for the largest share of the of the surface disinfectants market.



On the basis of type, segmented into liquids, wipes, and sprays. The liquids segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. This can primarily be attributed to the wide usage of these disinfectants, especially in emerging and underdeveloped countries, due to their low cost.

The hospital settings segment is expected to dominate the surface disinfectant market in 2020.

By end user, segmented into hospital settings, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and research laboratories. In 2019, hospital settings accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors, such as the high prevalence of infections in hospitals, the increase in hospital reimbursements for surgeries performed in hospitals, and growing patient volume in these healthcare settings.

The surface disinfection segment dominated the surface disinfectant market in 2019.

By application, is segmented into surface disinfection, instrument disinfection, and other applications. In 2019, the surface disinfection segment accounted for the largest share of the surface disinfectants market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the large volume of disinfectants required to clean in-house surfaces in healthcare settings.

