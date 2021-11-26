Africa’s MoneyPreneur Offers Financial Consultancy and Coaching Services Online

Africa’s MoneyPreneur has Launched the AMP Academy to Provide Personal Financial Management Tools to Help Its Clients Make Better Financial Decision

Sierra Leone, Africa, 2021-Nov-26 — /EPR Network/ —Financial management and budget planning are crucial for every thriving business and organization. It entails strategic planning, directing of investment, organizing the earnings for higher ROI, and controlling the enterprise capital.

Africa’s MoneyPreneur is one of its kind in Sierra Leone with the goal to increase awareness about financial planning, investment, and independence. The company is getting recognition among various businesses across Africa.

The AMP Academy is an online platform for anyone who wants to gain knowledge and insights on various financial topics. This platform aims to increase financial awareness and intelligence. On the platform, visitors can get their financial questions answered and access resources that help them understand how different aspects of financial management work. This allows families and businesses to make better financial choices and keep their finances in order.

Elaborating on Africa’s MoneyPreneur’s budget planning services, a representative of the company stated, “AFP offers a one-stop online solution for all finance-related queries and confusions that any individual may have. We offer a variety of resources and tools that provide financial education and awareness to families and businesses across the continent.” He also added, “The ongoing economic conditions in Africa make it difficult to stick to a financial budget. Fortunately, our budget planning services help our clients manage finances and track their success efficiently.”

The organization has also recently launched AMP accounts, a web finance management application that supplies monetary consulting and training. It tracks financial gain and budgets expenses and issues daily reports for keeping tabs on money progression. Users can sign up for the basic package free of cost, which features the generation of basic reports, managing income and expenses, contacting customers, reviewing sales and invoices, and calculating taxes.

About The Company

Africa’s MoneyPreneur is a Sierra Leone-based company that provides financial consulting and coaching services to help individuals, families, and businesses across West Africa save and invest their income for a brighter tomorrow. The organization has launched a dedicated online financial management application, called AMP accounts, for invoicing, reporting, and budgeting for short and long-term success.

Contact Africa’s MoneyPreneur

Address: 60 Wellington St. Freetown, Sierra Leone

Email:info@africasmoneypreneur.com

Website: https://africasmoneypreneur.com/