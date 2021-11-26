Canned Cocktails Market Is Foreseen To Expand At A CAGR Of Over 20% During The Forecast Period Of 2021-2031

The global canned cocktails market is progressing at breakneck speed and is anticipated to surpass a valuation of US$ 146 billion in 2030. The introduction of novel features such as interlocking cans and threaded cans is boding well for market growth. However, the spread of COVID-19 is compelling consumers to stay indoors, which eventually diminishes the demand for canned cocktails. The shutdown of hotels, restaurants, and eateries combined with a decrease in production capacity is also adversely affecting the canned cocktails market. However, the market will bounce back with the resuming of food establishments around the world.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4079

Key Takeaways from Canned Cocktails Market Study

Europe dominates the global canned cocktails market with a projected share of over 40% in 2020. In particular, ready-to-drink canned cocktails are capturing customer attention and fuelling growth in the region.

The canned cocktails market in South Asia and Oceania is likely to experience high growth in the future, owing to the increasing demand for alcoholic beverages in the region.

Regional cocktails with primary ingredients other than spirits, wine, and malts are likely to experience high growth in the future, owing to increasing demand for regional alcoholic beverages across the world.

Non-alcoholic additive ingredients hold a major share of over 70% in the global market and are likely to continue to maintain their dominating position throughout the forecast period as well.

Canned cocktails sold through retail stores hold a major share in the global canned cocktails market but are likely to lose their dominating position to hypermarkets/ supermarkets during the forecast period.

“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will slightly affect the growth of the canned cocktails market in the near term, which is otherwise set to expand at an impressive CAGR of 20% through 2030,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4079

Canned Cocktails Market: Segmentation

FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of the canned cocktails market on the basis of the primary ingredient, additive ingredient, can size, alcoholic content, distribution channel, and region.

Primary Ingredient

Malt-based

Spirit-based

Wine-based

Others

Additive Ingredient

Alcoholic

Non-alcoholic

Fruits

Caffeine

Others

Can Size

Less than 250 ml

250 – 350 ml

More than 350 ml

Alcoholic Content

Less than 5%

5-8%

More than 8%

Distribution Channel

Liquor Stores

Hypermarkets

Retail Stores

Online Channels

Others

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4079

Key Country-wise Inclusions

US Canned Cocktails Market

• Canada Canned Cocktails Market Sale

• Germany Canned Cocktails Market Production

• UK Canned Cocktails Market Industry

• France Canned Cocktails Market

• Spain Canned Cocktails Market Supply-Demand

• Italy Canned Cocktails Market Outlook

• Russia & CIS Market Analysis

• China Canned Cocktails Market Intelligence

• India Canned Cocktails Market Demand Assessment

• Japan Canned Cocktails Market Supply Assessment

• ASEAN Canned Cocktails Market Scenario

• Brazil Canned Cocktails Market Sales Analysis

• Mexico Canned Cocktails Market Sales Intelligence

Crucial insights in the Canned Cocktails Market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Canned Cocktails Market Basic overview of the Canned Cocktails Market including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each Canned Cocktails Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of Canned Cocktails Market across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Canned Cocktails Market stakeholders.

For More Insights-https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ear-nose-throat-ent-medical-devices-manufacturers-target-applications-in-cataract–glaucoma-treatment-factmr-301262063.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact: