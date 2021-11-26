Demand For Refuse-Derived Fuel Is Set To Expand At A Constant Rate Over The Long-Run Forecast Period 2021-2031

Demand for refuse-derived fuel is observed in a wide spectrum of peculiar WtE facilities (waste to energy), where production of electricity and heat energy for commercial purposes is done using low-calorific value refuse-derived fuel. Refuse-derived fuel demand is mostly observed in European countries, making the region account for nearly 60% of the global market share. Key actors present in this region involve themselves in developing effective production methods and processes to meet the rising demand from various end-use industries.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1461

In 2020, the market for refuse-derived fuel observed a contraction of 1.5%. However, the industry is set to get back on track by Q2 of 2021, and things looks brighter for the years ahead.

As per Fact.MR’s report, the refuse-derived fuel market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2.2 Bn in 2021, and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of around 3.5% over the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=1461

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market is expected to grow 1.4X in value by the end of 2031

Europe is anticipated to be a presiding region and this regional market is expected to progress at a CAGR of over 3% through 2031.

Considering the types of fuel, low grade (<10 Mj/kg) is anticipated to gain 319 BPS through the forecast period.

Cement kiln, under refuse-derived fuel application, captures a larger chunk of the market share and is expected to progress at a CAGR of close to 4% over the next ten years.

The market in the United Kingdom is anticipated to gain 217 BPS and expand at a CAGR of close to 4% through 2031.

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=1461

Key Market Segments Covered in Report

Fuel Type High Grade (>10 Mj/kg) Refuse-derived Fuel Low Grade (<10 Mj/kg) Refuse-derived Fuel

Application Refuse-derived Fuel for Cement Kilns Refuse-derived Fuel for Co-Combustion Gasification of Refuse-derived Fuel Refuse-derived Fuel for CHP Others



Key Country-wise Inclusions

US Refuse Derived Fuel Market

• Canada Refuse Derived Fuel Market Sale

• Germany Refuse Derived Fuel Market Production

• UK Refuse Derived Fuel Market Industry

• France Refuse Derived Fuel Market

• Spain Refuse Derived Fuel Market Supply-Demand

• Italy Refuse Derived Fuel Market Outlook

• Russia & CIS Market Analysis

• China Refuse Derived Fuel Market Intelligence

• India Refuse Derived Fuel Market Demand Assessment

• Japan Refuse Derived Fuel Market Supply Assessment

• ASEAN Refuse Derived Fuel Market Scenario

• Brazil Refuse Derived Fuel Market Sales Analysis

• Mexico Refuse Derived Fuel Market Sales Intelligence

Crucial insights in the Refuse Derived Fuel Market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Refuse Derived Fuel Market Basic overview of the Refuse Derived Fuel Market including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each Refuse Derived Fuel Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of Refuse Derived Fuel Market across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Refuse Derived Fuel Market stakeholders.

For More Insights- https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dredging-industry-looks-for-a-revival-in-government-contracts-factmr-study-301210878.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact: