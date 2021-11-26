Genetic Improvement Of Local Goat And Sheep Breeds Has Been Perceived To Be One Of The Most Efficient Ways To Meet The Ever-Increasing Demand For Halloumi Cheese Market

The dairy industry and the halloumi cheese market have felt the effect of the pandemic from every direction. The coronavirus has bestowed an element of ‘discomfort’ across the halloumi cheese market. With closing down of HoReCa chains, the average consumption of dairy products has decreased over the past month by more than 25%, which is proving to be a major setback for the dairy industry. The current scenario of ‘milk dumping’ in many nations has attracted significant attention and has also cut down raw milk transport for the production of halloumi cheese.

Poised to surpass a valuation of over US$ 900 Mn by the end of the forecast period (2020-2030), halloumi cheese sales have witnessed a significant surge in the last few years. The demand for varietal cheese has been increasing in recent years. Halloumi cheese, one of the specialty cheeses has increasingly become popular in the past decade. Halloumi cheese holds the key to an expanding consumer base. Increasing customer awareness and desire to purchase Halloumi cheese products is imperative to expand retail outlets which can drive the growth of Halloumi cheese within the global market. For example, The U.K. And Sweden’s demand for Halloumi cheese is increasing at a robust pace, owing to high customer preference for a Mediterranean diet with Halloumi cheese topping the list.

Key Takeaways of Halloumi Cheese Market

The overall market for halloumi cheese is consolidated and is majorly dominated by the European players, who are highly concentrated in Cyprus

With Cyprus being the sole producer of halloumi cheese, its demand in European countries has given a logistical advantage to the players. The largest consumer base for the halloumi cheese is likely to remain in Europe, but the neighbouring regions will also be benefited in the coming years

Organic halloumi cheese is poised to witness the highest growth in the Global market and is projected to reach a market value of over US$ 350 Mn during the forecast period

The flavored segment of halloumi cheese is projected to maintain double digit growth during the assessment period. Flavored halloumi cheese is likely to growth at an impressive CAGR of more than 13% during the forecast period.

Global Halloumi Cheese Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global halloumi cheese market is segmented on the basis of nature, flavor, product form, end-use and distribution channel and region.

Nature

Organic

Conventional

Flavor

Plain

Flavored

Mint

Chili

Others

Product Form

Slices

Blocks

End Use

B2B

Food Service

Industrial

B2C

Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Hypermarkets /Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Discount Stores

Dairy Stores

Online Retail

Others

Key Country-wise Inclusions

US Halloumi Cheese Market

• Canada Halloumi Cheese Market Sale

• Germany Halloumi Cheese Market Production

• UK Halloumi Cheese Market Industry

• France Halloumi Cheese Market

• Spain Halloumi Cheese Market Supply-Demand

• Italy Halloumi Cheese Market Outlook

• Russia & CIS Market Analysis

• China Halloumi Cheese Market Intelligence

• India Halloumi Cheese Market Demand Assessment

• Japan Halloumi Cheese Market Supply Assessment

• ASEAN Halloumi Cheese Market Scenario

• Brazil Halloumi Cheese Market Sales Analysis

• Mexico Halloumi Cheese Market Sales Intelligence

The report covers following Halloumi Cheese Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Intradermal Injections market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Halloumi Cheese Market

Latest industry Halloumi Cheese Market with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Halloumi Cheese Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Halloumi Cheese Market demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Halloumi Cheese Market major players

Halloumi Cheese Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Halloumi Cheese Market demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

