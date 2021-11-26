Disinfecting Wipes Market Is Consolidated With Top Players Accounting For Nearly 40% Of The Sales Revenue

Global market for disinfecting wipes is poised to witness a 2X increase in demand in 2020, as compared to 2019, with market value surpassing US$ 1.4 Bn by the end of assessment period (2020-2030), says Fact.MR in its newest published report. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, there has been a massive surge in sales of disinfecting products such as disinfecting wipes.

Governments around the globe are encouraging citizens to use disinfecting products by issuing guidelines to stay safe amid the COVID-19 outbreak. For instance, in March 2020, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) expanded the disinfectant list that is effective on COVID-19. EPA thereafter added 40 new products after reviewing the list. Further, governments are running TV campaigns to educate people about the importance of disinfecting products such as disinfecting wipes in order to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Takeaways of Disinfecting Wipes Market

Collectively, North America & Europe are contributing to more than 60% of the total value in global disinfecting wipes market, owing to soaring infection rates amid COVID-19 outbreak

By the end of assessment period, consumer wipes segment will cater to more than 3/5th of the market sales.

Drylaid structured wipes are currently leading in the market with around 40% revenue share, while Airlaid structured wipes are witnessing growth of 2.1X which is more than the global average

Surge in demand for disposable wipes is expected due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with personal, clinical and commercial usage portraying a significant increase during forecast.

Overall, the disinfecting wipes market is likely to create an absolute value opportunity of more than US$685 Million during the forecast period, adding 2X times more value in 2029 as compared to 2019

Disinfecting Wipes Market: Segmentation

FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of disinfecting wipes market on the basis of product, Use Case, Application, Structure & Material across the six regions.

By Product

Biodegradable

Non-Biodegradable

By Use Case

Disposable

Reusable

By Application

Industrial Wipes

Food Services

Health-Care

Others

Consumer Wipes

Baby Care Wipes

Personal Care Wipes

Household or Homecare Wipes

Others

By Structure

Spunlace

Airlaid

Drylaid

Wetlaid

Others

By Material

Fibers Polyester Wood Pulp Fluff Pulp Specialty Paper Pulp Rayon Others

Polymers/others Polypropylene Polymer Other Raw Materials



Key Country-wise Inclusions

US Disinfecting Wipes Market

• Canada Disinfecting Wipes Market Sale

• Germany Disinfecting Wipes Market Production

• UK Disinfecting Wipes Market Industry

• France Disinfecting Wipes Market

• Spain Disinfecting Wipes Market Supply-Demand

• Italy Disinfecting Wipes Market Outlook

• Russia & CIS Market Analysis

• China Disinfecting Wipes Market Intelligence

• India Disinfecting Wipes Market Demand Assessment

• Japan Disinfecting Wipes Market Supply Assessment

• ASEAN Disinfecting Wipes Market Scenario

• Brazil Disinfecting Wipes Market Sales Analysis

• Mexico Disinfecting Wipes Market Sales Intelligence

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Disinfecting Wipes Market Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Disinfecting Wipes Market Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Disinfecting Wipes Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Disinfecting Wipes Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Disinfecting Wipes Market Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Disinfecting Wipes Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Disinfecting Wipes Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Disinfecting Wipes Market Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Disinfecting Wipes Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Disinfecting Wipes Market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Disinfecting Wipes Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Disinfecting Wipes Market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Disinfecting Wipes Market Consumption: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Disinfecting Wipes Market growth

