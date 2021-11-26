Sudden Spike In Demand Due To The Global Pandemic Has Led Manufacturers Ramping The Production Of Hand Sanitizers

Fact.MR’s report forecasts the global hand sanitizer market to exceed a market value of US$ 3.13 Bn by registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021-2031. The COVID-19 pandemic has played a major role in upscaling the importance and sales of hand sanitizers in the past year alone.

Between 2016 and 2020, the hand sanitizer market expanded at a CAGR of 5%. By 2021-end, sales are expected to reach US$ 1.6 Bn. Increased emphasis on personal and community hygiene spiked demand for hand sanitizers at an exponential rate since the onset of COVID-19. Initial demand-supply gaps led to a contraction in global revenues, which was soon offset as manufacturers enhanced their production capacities.

Manufacturers of hand sanitizers are focusing on providing effectiveness that kills bacteria. In addition, hand sanitizer companies are focusing on providing bottles of different sizes that would be easy to carry. Also, refill pouches are propelling the demand for hand sanitizers at a noteworthy rate.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By content, alcohol-based hand sanitizer expected to expand at over 6.5% CAGR.

Pump bottle sanitizers to register noteworthy expansion, reaching US$ 1.1 Bn by 2031

Instant hand sanitizer gels to emerge as top selling, expanding at over 7% CAGR

Ethanol based sanitizers to surge in popularity, generating over 3 out of 5 sales

Hospitals & healthcare to be primary end users of hand sanitizers, accounting for over 50% demand

Hand sanitizer industry expected to yield 28% revenue throughout the U.S

India to be the largest market in South Asia, accounting for 1/5th of the revenue

“The COVID-19 pandemic has laid emphasis on hand hygiene. In addition, the easy usability factor of hand sanitizers will propel the use of the same.” says a Fact.MR analyst

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers of hand sanitizers are focusing on partnering with different companies to enhance the sales of hand sanitizers.

In April 2020, GOJO Industries and Lubrizol donated more than 16,000 litres of PURELL hand sanitizer to Northeast Ohio hospitals.

Likewise, Dettol has partnered with CleanedUp to help businesses reopen with safety measures by offering hand sanitizers and wipe dispensers.

In 2019, Kimberly Clark partnered with APIC (Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology) to support international infection prevention. This partnership took place to increase awareness about combating infection worldwide.

Key Segments Covered

Product Foaming Hand Sanitizers Foaming Instant Hand Sanitizer Instant Hand Sanitizer Gel Spray Hand Sanitizer

Content Alcohol Based Hand Sanitizer Upto 60% Content Above 60% Content Non-Alcohol Based Hand Sanitizer

Active Ingredient Ethanol or Ethyl Alcohol Hand Sanitizer Benzalkonium Chloride Hand Sanitizer Isopropyl Hand Sanitizer

Packaging Hand Sanitizers in Flip-Flop Bottles Hand Sanitizers in Pump Bottles Hand Sanitizers in Dispensing Packets Hand Sanitizers in Jars/Cans

End Use Hand Sanitizers for Institutional Use Hospitals & Healthcare Offices/Commercial Foodservice Food Processing Schools & Universities Manufacturing & Industrial Hospitality Grocery, Convenience & Retail Others Hand Sanitizer for Household Use

Pack Size Hand Sanitizers Below 100 ml Hand Sanitizers from 101 ml – 300 ml Hand Sanitizers from 301 ml – 500 ml Hand Sanitizers from 501 ml & Above

Sales Channel Hand Sanitizer Sales via Direct Channels Hand Sanitizer Sales via Indirect Channels Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets Specialty Stores Multi-Brand Stores Discount Stores Independent Departmental Stores Online Retailers Other Sales Channels



