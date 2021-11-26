Demand for Deodorants and Antiperspirants Market Is Set To Grow at a Higher Pace Over The Medium- and Long-Run Forecast Period 2021-2031

As per a revised report published by Fact.MR, the global deodorants and antiperspirants market is anticipated to exceed a valuation of US$ 25.7 Bn by 2021, and is expected to expand at a steady CAGR of around 5% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=65

Deodorants and antiperspirants are amongst the fastest-growing segments in the beauty & personal care industry. As these products serve the dual function of eliminating bad odor and imparting fragrance, a new breed of customers has been switching from perfumes to deodorants and antiperspirants. Taking advantage of this trend, manufacturers have started to position their products with more appealing fragrance.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=65

Key Takeaways from Market Study

In 2020, North America and Europe together generated around 69% share of global revenue.

Deodorants accounted for over 65% of the global market in 2020.

Based on fragrance, deodorants and antiperspirants with floral fragrance are anticipated to be the most lucrative with a BPS of around 219.

Deodorants and antiperspirants for women are expected to garner an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 11.6 Bn during the projection period, the highest expected among others.

In 2020, the deodorants and antiperspirants market generated over 1/3 of its revenues through modern trade.

Tier-1 companies such as Unilever Plc, Procter & Gamble Company, Colgate Palmolive, and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA together accounted for more than 51% of global revenue in 2020.

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=65

Key Market Segments Covered

By Product Deodorants Deodorant Aerosol Sprays Deodorant Roll-Ons Deodorant Sticks and Solids Deodorant Creams & Wipes Antiperspirants Antiperspirant Aerosol Sprays Antiperspirant Roll-Ons Antiperspirant Sticks and Solids Antiperspirant Gels

By Fragrance Floral Deodorants and Antiperspirants Fruity Deodorants and Antiperspirants Warm Deodorants and Antiperspirants Woody & Earthy Deodorants and Antiperspirants Fragrance-free Deodorants and Antiperspirants

By Consumer Orientation Deodorants and Antiperspirants for Women Deodorants and Antiperspirants for Men Unisex Deodorants and Antiperspirants

By Sales Channel Deodorants and Antiperspirants Sold through Modern Trade Deodorants and Antiperspirants Sold at Drug Stores Deodorants and Antiperspirants Sold at Convenience Stores Deodorants and Antiperspirants Sold at Beauty Stores Online Retail of Deodorants and Antiperspirants Other Sales Channels



Key Country-wise Inclusions

US Deodorants and Antiperspirants Market

• Canada Deodorants and Antiperspirants Markett Sale

• Germany Deodorants and Antiperspirants Market Production

• UK Deodorants and Antiperspirants Market Industry

• France Deodorants and Antiperspirants Market

• Spain Deodorants and Antiperspirants Market Supply-Demand

• Italy Deodorants and Antiperspirants Market Outlook

• Russia & CIS Market Analysis

• China Deodorants and Antiperspirants Market Intelligence

• India Deodorants and Antiperspirants Market Demand Assessment

• Japan Deodorants and Antiperspirants Market Supply Assessment

• ASEAN Deodorants and Antiperspirants Market Scenario

• Brazil Deodorants and Antiperspirants Market Sales Analysis

• Mexico Deodorants and Antiperspirants Market Sales Intelligence

For More Insights- https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ear-nose-throat-ent-medical-devices-manufacturers-target-applications-in-cataract–glaucoma-treatment-factmr-301262063.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact: