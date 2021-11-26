CareSmartz360+ Caregiver App is now available in Chinese and Vietnamese

Rochester, NY, 2021-Nov-26 — /EPR Network/ — Caresmartz is back with more exciting updates! Keeping user satisfaction as our top priority, our updates are designed to offer clients and users the most effortless experience.

Launching Chinese and Vietnamese as two new languages to the CareSmartz360+ app. Our multilingual app offers a great usability experience and a smooth workflow like never before. With the newly added Chinese and Vietnamese languages, CareSmartz360+’s multilingual capability becomes an additional feature to serve our clients and users better.

The multi-lingual function of the app helps users in the following ways:-

Effortless communication

Quick and easy understanding of app contents

Easy language switch that increases work efficiency

Enhanced work productivity and management

The caregiver app multi-language feature has been designed to make the user feel connected to their work. Now, the clients can seamlessly navigate the app in any language they prefer.

Other innovative updates include:-

Edit/update of usernames throughout CareSmartz360.

Portal login screen update with links to download the Agency App on the login screen.

Integration with Sandata in the state of Washington.

Improvement on CareBridge posting.

HHA Modifiers Update for all states using HHA – Import reports.

TELLUS posting automation.

The enhanced CareSmartz360+ app offers a great experience that not only makes the user’s tasks easier but also boosts work efficiency. App users can easily schedule their day, access client details, upload key documents, keep track of their shifts with EVV and do a lot more in a language they love.

“Updates are a great way for us to satisfy our customers and clients by going the extra mile. With the addition of two new languages, we can now appeal to a larger audience while offering ease and convenience at the same time. Enhancements like these are going to be a regular part of CareSmartz360+. We are excited for our users to see what’s in store for them.” said James Merson, CCO, Caresmartz, Inc.

The team carefully studied the different types of people who use our app to help them take care of their clients and made language customization a priority. The addition of these two languages will provide a more personalized experience for users in China and Vietnam while providing convenience and efficiency by communicating in their native language.

Additionally, the app provides a detailed view of all your tasks and activities and lets to know your preferences and schedules – making sure you never miss a thing or forget to do something important. CareSmartz360+ is the one-stop shop for all your business needs and gives you complete power to maintain seamless communication with your clients. All this in a language of your choice!

Looking to automate your business operations? Use the enhanced CareSmartz360+ app to experience exceptional ease of doing so! Get started today by requesting a demo session here.