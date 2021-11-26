Hyperspectral Imaging System Market Key Players and Business Strategies

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Nov-26 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report Hyperspectral Imaging System Market is projected to reach USD 35.8 billion by 2026 from USD 15.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period.

Market growth can largely be attributed to factors such as increasing funding and investments in this field and the growing industrial applications of hyperspectral imaging. Emerging markets in developing economies are expected to offer potential growth opportunities for players operating in the market. The hyperspectral imaging systems market is segmented based on product, technology, application, and region

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=246979343

The global hyperspectral imaging system market is highly competitive and fragmented. The prominent players operating in this market include Headwall Photonics, Inc. (US), Applied Spectral Imaging, Inc. (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Surface Optics Corporation (US), Norsk Elektro Optikk AS (Norway), Resonon, Inc. (US), Specim, Spectral Imaging Ltd. (Finland), Telops, Inc. (Canada), BaySpec, Inc. (US), Cubert GmbH (Germany), Inno-Spec GmbH (Germany), XIMEA GmbH (Germany), Imec (Belgium), and ChemImage Corporation (US).

Headwall Photonics (US) is one of the leading players in the hyperspectral imaging systems market. The company manufactures and provides optical modules and fully integrated imaging instruments with original holographic diffraction gratings. The company offers products for industrial inspection, defense & security, remote sensing, and research applications. The company primarily pursues product launches and expansions as its growth strategy to widen its sales and distribution network.

Specim, Spectral Imaging Ltd. (Finland) is one of the prominent players in the hyperspectral imaging systems market. The company provides hyperspectral imaging products to a number of industrial OEM customers and research organizations. It pursues the strategy of product launches to strengthen its product portfolio and increase its share in the market. In the last three years, Specim has launched various products to increase its consumer base.

Norsk Elektro Optikk AS (US) is one of the leading players in the hyperspectral imaging system market in 2020. It is a research-oriented company in the electro-optical instrumentation segment. The company manufactures advanced electro-optical products using in-house technologies for the international market. It also participates in a number of international R&D projects in the electro-optical field.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=246979343

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com