APOL Offers Best Selling Kraken Ergonomic Chair

Singapore, 2021-Nov-26 — /EPR Network/ — APOL is pleased to announce that they offer the best selling Kraken ergonomic chair. Kraken is known for its body-hugging feature that makes sitting in front of a computer for long period comfortable.

Along with the other options such as Sphinx that targets petite individuals and Behemoth are for those who prefers a more spacious seat.

The main unique feature about Kraken is on the lumbar pillow where it allows easy adjustment of its position. The optionality of adjusting the lumbar pillow upwards means user can have mid back section support if they feel the current do not suit their needs.

All of the chairs come with a high backrest and adequate neck support with 4D adjustable armrests to align the arms to the appropriate height and position for optimal comfort. Each chair features reclining capabilities to make it easy when taking a break.

APOL offers comfortable and ergonomically designed computer chairs that suit almost every individual needs. The Kraken accommodates individuals weighing up to 120 kg with heights ranging from 165 to 190 cm. Similarly for Sphinx is designed for up to 120 kg as well with lower range from 150 to 165cm. Finally, the Behemoth is best suited for individuals up to 130 kg from 170 to 200 cm in height. The chairs come in various upholstery and colors.

If you are interested to learn more about APOL’s best seller, The Kraken chair or the other models that are currently offered online, please visit APOL website or reach out to their customer service support at +65 6570 0223.

About APOL : APOL designs ergonomic computer chairs to provide necessary support for individuals who spend a significant amount of time at the computer. They strive to bring inspiration and innovation to everyone in the world, providing them with reliable solutions that they need. They offer several models to ensure that everyone can find the ideal chair to meet their sitting needs.

Company : APOL

Contact : Jason Lin

Address : 7030 Northstar@AMK Ang Mo Kio Ave 5, #06-53, Singapore 569880

Phone : +65 6570 0223

Email : Sales@apol.sg

Website : https://apol.sg