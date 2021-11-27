Non-Alcoholic Beer Market– Survey On Product Awareness 2027

The global non-alcoholic beers market is projected to grow at a positive CAGR of 7% and is estimated to reach a valuation of over US$ 28 Bn by the end of the forecast period (2019-2027). Newer variants and concepts around non-alcoholic beer drinks will continue to move in the direction of consumerism and good health. Renewed focus has been seen on novel flavor variants such as vegetables and spices, flavors from herbs, and blossoms.

The non-alcoholic beer market is receiving impetus from the millennial segment of the population and their willingness to experiment with newer flavors in mixed beers beverages. Growing interest among consumers in ethically and organically sourced products also provides opportunities for ethically traded non-alcoholic beers. The real dollar opportunity in the global non-alcoholic beers industry lies in developing countries that are fast becoming opportunity hotbeds for various global markets

Key Takeaways of Non-Alcoholic Beer Market:

According to Fact.MR, out of every million dollar spent on non-alcoholic beers, U.S. accounts for over 1/5th of worldwide sales

Fact.MR says, Asia Pacific is expected to hold a significant share in the global market in the long-term forecast period with a CAGR of ~9.5% between 2019-2027

Global sales of non-alcoholic beers and alcohol-free mixed beers beverages totaled 4,091 million liters last year in terms of volume. The success story behind these alcohol-free drinks will continue, forecasting sales of 4,353 million liters for 2019

In Europe, Germany is in the lead with non-alcoholic beers and mixed-beers beverages. The German brewery association’s estimated production was 604 million liters for 2018

Consumption of alcohol-free beers and mixed-beers beverages in 2018, was high in Europe, and Middle East & Africa and opens up a great deal of potential for non-alcoholic beer manufacturers.

Key Segments Covered:

Material Grapes-based Non-Alcoholic Beer Berries/Apples-based Non-Alcoholic Beer Malted Grains-based Non-Alcoholic Beer Hops-based Non-Alcoholic Beer Yeast-based Non-Alcoholic Beer Enzymes-based Non-Alcoholic Beer

Type Alcohol Free (0.0% ABV) Beer Low-Alcohol (Upto 1% ABV) Beer

Sales Channel Non-Alcoholic Beer Sales via Liquor Stores Non-Alcoholic Beer Sales via Convenience Stores Non-Alcoholic Beer Sales via Supermarkets Non-Alcoholic Beer Sales via Online Stores Non-Alcoholic Beer Sales via Restaurants & Bars Non-Alcoholic Beer Sales via Travel Retails



