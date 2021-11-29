The commercial buildings segment is estimated to be a major consumer in the glass curtain wall market

CITY, Country, 2021-Nov-26 — /EPR Network/ —

A glass curtain wall is a system of bonding glass to a building’s structure with the help of a metal frame and a high-strength and high-performance silicone sealant. These systems are mostly aluminum-framed thin walls and contain in-fills of glass or other metal panels. Curtain walls specifically designed for industrial, and construction applications. Along with a smooth exterior glass facade on buildings, they also provide an attractive architecturally design, day-lighting, and thermal efficiency. MarketsandMarkets projects that the glass curtain wall market is projected to grow from USD 44.5 billion in 2018 to USD 73.4 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

Based on system, the unitized curtain wall segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR from 2018 to 2023. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the demand for products offering benefits of easy & quick construction and sound quality. A unitized curtain wall systems is an exterior building façade system, mostly made of an aluminum-framed wall with in-fills of glass, aluminum panels, or other metal panels.

Based on end use, the commercial buildings segment in the glass curtain wall market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. The need for design flexibility, fitness, environmental protection, as well as durability of the commercial buildings drive the market of glass curtain wall at a global level.

In terms of geographical coverage, the glass curtain wall market is segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in 2017 and is projected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period, in terms of both value and volume. The increasing applications of curtain walls in the commercial buildings, public buildings, and residential buildings are projected to drive the glass curtain wall market in Asia Pacific. Furthermore, the growing infrastructure and building & construction industries drive the growth of curtain walls in this region.

Asia Pacific is the hub of foreign investments and booming industrial sectors largely due to the availability of low-cost labor and lands. The increase in demand for glass curtain wall can be largely attributed to the growing infrastructure and building & construction industries. The demand for glass curtain wall is growing rapidly in the region, owing to the high growth in the infrastructure sector for an aesthetic appeal.

