Plant Genomics Market – Trends & Scenario (2019–2025)

Chicago, 2021-Nov-26 — /EPR Network/ —

The plant genomics market is estimated to be valued at USD 7.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach a value of USD 11.7 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising demand for improved crop varieties is driving the growth of the plant genomics market.

Download PDF brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=239362357

Key Market Players

The key players in this market include Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Illumina, Inc. (US), NRGene (Israel), and Agilent Technologies (US). The major players in this market are focusing on increasing their presence through expansions & investments, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, and agreements. These companies have a strong presence in North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. They also have manufacturing facilities along with strong distribution networks across these regions.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

• Technological Advancements Ensuring Strong Market Growth

• Rise in Demand for Improved Crop Varieties

• Cost-Effectiveness of Genomics

• Rise in Plant Genome Funding Fueling the Adoption of Innovative Technologies

Restraints

• Less Usage of Automated Instruments Due to High Cost

• High Cost of Infrastructure

Opportunities

• Growth in Emerging Economies Providing Huge Scope for Market Development

• Rising Opportunities for Using Novel Dna Sequencing Technologies

Challenges

• Lack of Awareness in Handling Modern Plant Genomic Technologies, in Developing Economies

• Hazardous Effects of GMO’s Limiting Research Practices in Plant Genomics

By type, the molecular engineering segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the plant genomics market during the forecast period.

The molecular engineering segment in the market for plant genomics is projected to be the fastest-growing segment. Marker-assisted selection is the most widely adopted process in molecular breeding by key breeding entities, majorly for crop applications. Molecular plant engineering technologies have been rapidly adopted by developed countries such as the US, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK, which jointly have a higher adoption rate. This means that this technology has immense growth potential on a commercial scale in developing economies.

Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=239362357

By trait, the herbicide tolerance segment is projected to dominate the plant genomics market during the forecast period.

The herbicide tolerance segment is projected to hold the largest market share in the market during the forecast period, as according to industry experts from prominent seed manufacturers, disease resistance and herbicide tolerance are traits that have been on demand, owing to the increasing instances of early germination pest attacks and regulations against cop protection chemicals.

By application, the cereals & grains segment is projected to dominate the plant genomic market during the forecast period.

The adoption of modern plant sequencing techniques has been extensive in developed countries for crops such as corn and wheat; hence, cereals & grains formed the dominant application in 2018. The growth in the adoption of various molecular breeding types, such as molecular engineering and genetic engineering tools, would increase the performance of crops to gain better prices in the market. The plant genomic service companies are largely focusing on the development of major cereals & grains such as corn, wheat, rice, and other grains.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441