Ready To Eat Soup Market To Record Ascending Growth By 2031

A new research report published by Fact.MR predicts that the global ready-to-eat soup market will grow at an estimated CAGR of 5.9% during the period 2017-2022 and exceed a value of US$ 750 Mn by the end of 2019. The study opines that ready-to-eat soups market will be driven by a cohort of factors, including rising demand for convenience foods, increasing number of women in workforce, and consumption of soups for treating common colds and sore throats. According to the study, manufacturers are aware of the evolving consumer preferences, and are diversifying their product portfolio to cater to the tastes of a wide range of consumers.

North America to Lead the Ready-to-Eat Soup Market with a CAGR of over 6% during 2017-2022

According to the study, North America will continue to be one of the leading markets for ready-to-soup over the forecast period. Sales of ready-to-eat soups are relatively higher in countries with harsh winters, and the US with its established food & beverage industry and expansive distribution channels continues to lead the rally. The study opines that ready-to-eat soups will continue to outsell other variants in North America.

Increasing Use of Corn Starch to Beset the Growth of the Ready-to-Eat Soup Market

“Rising preference for flavors over ingredients in the ready-to-eat soup market has encouraged manufacturers to diversify their product portfolio with flavor as the front-of-the-mind interest. To meet this demand, corn starch is gaining popularity for enhancing the flavor of soups. Intake of high consumption of corn starch results in high blood sugar level, which can lead to more health impacts than benefits which are gradually being recognized by the diet-conscious consumers. Attributing to the health risks posed by corn starch, the global ready-to-eat soup market is anticipated to witness limited growth opportunities,” finds Fact.MR.

Another challenge for the ready-to-eat soup market is the extensive use of preservative to extend the shelf life of the soups. Rising health consensus among consumers, coupled with the known health impacts of preservatives can create reluctance among consumers. The study finds that constantly fluctuating prices of raw materials continue to pose challenges in terms of supply-demand.

Ready-to-Eat Soup Market: Segmentation

FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of ready-to-eat soup market on the basis of product type, base ingredient, nature, packaging type, sales channel and region.

Product Type

Wet Soup

Dry Soup

Ingredient

Vegetarian soup Tomato Mushroom Potato Onion Broccoli Other ingredient

Non-vegetarian soup Chicken Beef Sea food Other ingredients



Nature

Organic

Conventional

Packaging Type

Bottles

Cans

Packets

Sales Channel

HoReCa

B2C Modern Trade Online Stores Drug Stores

Departmental Stores

Conventional Stores

Convenience Stores

Other Sales Channels

Region

North America

Latin America

W. Europe

E. Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA

