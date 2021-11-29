Li-Ion Battery Pack Market To Flourish With An Impressive CAGR During 2031

The global Li-Ion battery pack market was valued at US$ 57.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to add value worth US$ 3.3 billion during the forecast period. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 2.7%. However, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the market is poised to stagnate for the next couple of financial quarters. This is attributed to a significant drop in the demand for Li-ion battery packs globally. The adoption is expected to remain low as stringent lockdowns amid COVID-19 has created exceptional dormancy in end use industries such as consumer electronics, and automotive industry.

In addition, impact of COVID-19 on the mining industry has lowered the production of lithium. Consequently, companies in East Asia which have resumed operations post-lockdown are experiencing insufficient raw material supply, compelling companies to work at a significantly lower capacity. This in turn, is poised to disturb the business eco – system in the global li-ion battery pack market. However, the market is projected to create significant opportunity in the second half of the forecast period, when impact of COVID-19 pandemic will be brought under control globally.

Key Takeaways of Li Ion Battery Pack Market

Global Li-ion battery pack market is expected to grow at a volume CAGR of 2.6%, expanding 1.3X in terms of value from 2020 through 2030.

Lithium cobalt oxide battery type will hold the maximum share in terms of value, at US$ 64.4 billion by the end of forecast period (2020 – 2030).

Pouch cells are set to grow at a value CAGR of 4.7% and are expected to gain 271 BPS on their market share by the end of forecast period.

Nominal voltage less than 12V is expected to account for majority share in terms of value. It is projected to create absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 8.9 billion during the forecast period.

Batteries with capacity less than 20KWhr & 30-60KWhr are projected to grow at a value CAGR of 3.2% & 2.4% respectively and will collectively create absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 14.6 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Automotive end use sector is anticipated to hold more than 89% share, creating an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 15.2 billion during forecast period.

APEJ is prophesied to hold maximum share in terms of value and will expand at CAGR of 3% by the end of the forecast period.

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Lithium Cobalt Oxide Battery Pack Lithium Magnesium Oxide Battery Pack Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Pack Lithium Nickle Manganese Cobalt Oxide Battery Pack Lithium Nickle Cobalt Aluminium Oxide Battery Pack Lithium Titanate Battery Pack

Cell Type Cylindrical Li-Ion Battery Pack Prismatic Li-Ion Battery Pack Pouch Li-Ion Battery Pack

Nominal Voltage Less than 12V Li-Ion Battery Pack 12V Li-Ion Battery Pack 24V Li-Ion Battery Pack More than 24V Li-Ion Battery Pack

Battery Capacity >20 kWh Li-Ion Battery Pack 30-60 kWh Li-Ion Battery Pack 60-80 kWh Li-Ion Battery Pack More than 80 kWh Li-Ion Battery Pack

End Use Automotive Li-Ion Battery Pack BEV PHEV HEV Consumer Electronics Li-Ion Battery Pack Laptops Digital Camera AIDC Others Medical Devices Li-Ion Battery Pack Industrial & Grid Energy Li-Ion Battery Pack



