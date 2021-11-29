Medical Cameras Market Growing at a CAGR of 7.3% – Industry-Specific Opportunities and Trends Affecting the Growth

PUNE, India, 2021-Nov-29 — /EPR Network/ —

MarketsandMarkets Research Report’s View on Revenue Impact?

The medical cameras market is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2026 from USD 2.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period

Factors Responsible for Growth and In-Depth Analysis?

The Medical Camera Market growth is largely driven by the increasing number of surgical procedures, growing demand for endoscopic procedures, technological advancements, and increasing investments in endoscopy and laparoscopy facilities. However, the high cost of medical cameras is a major restraint for market growth. Product discontinuations, a shortage of trained medical professionals, and the availability of refurbished products are also major challenges limiting market growth to a certain extent.

Leading Key Players and Analysis:

The major players in the medical cameras market are Olympus Corporation (Japan), Richard WOLF GmbH (Germany), TOPCON CORPORATION (Japan), Sony Corporation (Japan), Stryker Corporation (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Canon Inc. (Japan), Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), Smith & Nephew (UK), Carestream Dental LLC (US), and Basler AG (Germany)

Olympus Corporation is one of the leading providers of medical cameras. The company has established itself as one of the leading players in the medical cameras market with a wide distribution network worldwide. The company offers camera heads widely used across various specialties, including general surgery, ENT, urology, and OR integration. The company has a geographical presence in more than 39 countries with the help of its subsidiaries and distributor network. Additionally, the company has more than 20,000 patents across its product portfolio.

Geographical Analysis in Detailed?

The medical camera market is divided into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the global medical cameras market. The large share of the North American region is mainly attributed to the technological advancements in medical cameras, implementation of favorable government initiatives, and rise in the number of surgical procedures.

Industry Segmentation:

Endoscopy Cameras accounted for the larger share of the share of global medical cameras market in 2020.

Based on type, segmented into surgical microscopy cameras, endoscopy cameras, dermatology cameras, ophthalmology cameras, dental cameras, and other medical cameras. The Endoscopy cameras segment accounted for the largest share of global medical cameras market. This can be attributed to the increasing number of endoscopy procedures across the globe.

The CMOS Sensor segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.

Based on sensor, segmented into CMOS Sensor and CCD Sensor. CMOS Sensors accounted for the largest share of the global medical cameras market in 2020. This can be attributed various advantages of CMOS sensors over CCD sensors, such as low power consumption, ease of integration, and faster frame rate. Moreover, the cost of manufacturing these sensors is lower than that of CCD sensors.

The High-definition cameras accounted for largest market share in 2020

Based on resolution, the medical cameras market is segmented into standard-definition (SD) cameras and high-definition (HD) cameras. High-definition cameras accounted for the largest share of the global medical camera market in 2020. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the greater demand for HD cameras among end users due to the significant requirement of high-quality images in medical specialties.

