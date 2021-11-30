Global Fused Silica Market is Forecast to Flourish at a CAGR of 5.5% Over the Forecast Period (2020-2030)

The global fused silica market is forecast to flourish at a steady CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period (2020-2030), reveals Fact.MR in a recently published report. As per the report, the market is forecast to cross US$ 992 Mn by 2030 end. Fused silica powder has been identified as an important raw-material across several end-use industries.

These include refractories, electronics industries and photonics to name a few. This is primarily due to its high silicon dioxide content and dielectric properties. The purity of fused silica remains a key growth determinant in the global fused silica market. For this purpose, manufacturers have been producing different forms of fused silica such as grains and flour which vary based on mesh sizing.

However, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the overall supply of fused silica. Nationwide lockdowns and mandatory social distancing measures have compelled manufacturers to cease production activities, generating a demand-supply gap.

Key Takeaways of Global Fused Silica Market Study:

Europe has remained the dominant region in terms of consumption of fused silica powder, accounting for over one third of market share by 2020 end. An increase in demand for advanced telecommunication networks such as 5G, 4G and 3G is a driving force behind the surging popularity of fused silica powder.

East Asia is the fastest growing market for fused silica since the last decade. This region has been identified as a growth epicenter for electronics and foundry industries, accounting for the bulk of fused silica demand. However, year on year increment in 2020 will drop drastically due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as production cycles have been impacted.

The global fused silica market reflects strong growth, registering an absolute value opportunity of around US$ 410 Mn by 2029 end

Largest value opportunity was registered by the glass substrates application, whose demand is anticipated to grow 1.8X the current demand, as fused silica glass is the dominating material in fiber optics, particularly for optical fiber communications and i-e telecom fibers

Foundries accounted for the second largest market share amongst all end use industries. However, by 2030 end, it is anticipated to lose 175 BPS

Fused Silica Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the fused silica market with detailed segmentation on the basis form, application, end use industry and key regions.

Form

Grains

Flours

Application

Investment Casting

Refractories

Semiconductor

Glass Substrates

Vertical Integration and Product Innovation Remain Prime Market Strategies of Market Players

The global fused silica market is fragmented in nature. Leading market players are adopting backward and forward integration for acquiring a higher cut in the price margin. Premium glass suppliers such as Corning, Morgan Ceramics and other players, which were originally glass optics manufacturers, turned to self-consumption of fused silica manufacturing to their own benefit. Furthermore, as prices of raw materials such as silica quartz have been fluctuating worldwide, manufacturers have to adjust the prices accordingly. Some global manufacturers have targeted special product specifications by closely monitoring market attractiveness. For instance, Corning has targeted IR, UV and mirror grade for fused silica glass substrates.

