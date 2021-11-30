North America to Dominate in the Global Medical Gases and Equipment Market Through 2030

The global medical gases and equipment market is exhibiting steady growth with the surge in demand from hospitals, home care settings, pharmaceutical companies, and other healthcare facilities. A recent study by Fact.MR states that the medical gases and equipment market is anticipated to grow at over 8% CAGR during the forecast period between 2020 and 2030.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5428

Rising cases of chronic ailments such as diabetes, cancer, asthma, cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, and communicable diseases have been creating scope for expansion. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one out of two adults in the U.S. suffer from chronic diseases.

Data obtained from same source revealed that 86% of national expenditure, accounting for US$ 2.7 trillion, were incurred on the treatment of mental health conditions and chronic ailments in the U.S. These facts and figures indicate the surge in incidence of chronic ailments, which is expected to fuel the demand for medical gases and equipment in the coming years.

Though the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has impacted production process across manufacturing units in the first half of this year, the market is forecast to recover soon owing to the rush of patients across healthcare facilities.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5428

Key Takeaways from Medical Gases and Equipment Market Report

The increase in therapeutic application of medical gases and equipment is forecast to fuel the sales through the forecast period

Hospitals will continue exhibiting surging demand in the coming years

North America will dominate in the global medical gases and equipment market, with the U.S at the forefront. The demand from East Asia too is expected to rise in the coming years

With the on-set of COVID-19 pandemic, the market has been experiencing surge in demand which tends to persist over the next couple of years

Medical Gases and Equipment Market – Segmentation

Application

Therapeutic

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing & Research

Diagnostic

Other Applications

End User

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Emergency Services

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5428

Some of the companies profiled in the medical gases and equipment market report are Airgas Inc., Atlas Copco AB, GCE Group AB, Matheson Tri-Gas Inc., Messer Group GmbH, and Praxair Inc.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2018/05/03/1495811/0/en/Biomedical-Refrigerator-and-Freezers-Market-Hospitals-to-Represent-Robust-Revenue-Growth.html

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Healthcare Landscape

Percussion Vests Market Forecast, Trend Analysis, & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2020 to 2030- https://www.factmr.com/report/5263/percussion-vests-market

Continuous Cardiac Monitoring Systems Market Forecast, Trend Analysis, & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2020 to 2030- https://www.factmr.com/report/5265/continuous-cardiac-monitoring-systems-market

Handheld Fluorescence Imaging Devices Market Forecast, Trend Analysis, & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2020 to 2030 – https://www.factmr.com/report/5266/handheld-fluorescence-imaging-devices-market

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com