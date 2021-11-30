Extensive Growth Opportunities To Be Witnessed By Frozen Potato Market By 2031

As per Fact.MR’s recently published report, the market for frozen potatoes is anticipated to reach US$ 103.5 Bn, growing at a CAGR of 6% across the 2021-2031 forecast period. Growth is majorly reliant on the growing popularity of fast food joints and quick service restaurants across major geographies.

From 2016-2020, demand accelerated at a CAGR of 5%, reaching US$ 55.5 Bn by the end of the said historical period. Furthermore, demand experienced a y-o-y growth of 3.9% in 2021 over 2020. Sales further spiked during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, as people stocked up on frozen foods, apprehending potential shortages during the lockdown.

Globally, there is an increasing migration towards consuming more plant-based and vegan diets. Studies reveal that nearly 8 billion animals are slaughtered annually for their meat. Moreover, animal agriculture has led to the destruction of more than 90% of critical rain forests such as the Amazon. Hence, people are opting for more natural alternatives, a trend which is likely to impel sales of frozen potatoes and potato-based foods in the long run.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global market for frozen potato to be valued at US$ 57.8 Bn by 2021

By product, frozen potato fries to generate US$ 19 Bn in value, yielding 41% revenue

3 out of 5 frozen potato sales to occur across the commercial sector

By distribution channel, modern trade is likely to account for 33% revenue

India to be the fastest growing market for frozen potatoes, clocking a CAGR of 7%

Germany to be the most lucrative market across Europe, growing at 5% CAGR

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Frozen Potato Fries Frozen Potato Wedges Frozen Stuffed Potatoes Frozen Potato Chunks Frozen Potato Slices Frozen Potato Dices Frozen Baked Potato Other Frozen Potato Types

End User Frozen Potato for Commercial Use Frozen Potato for Residential Use

Distribution Channel Frozen Potato Sales via Modern Trade Frozen Potato Sales via Grocery Stores Frozen Potato Sales via Convenience Stores Online Frozen Potato Sales Frozen Potato Sales via Other Distribution Channels



Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Frozen Potato Market Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Frozen Potato Market Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Frozen Potato Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Frozen Potato Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Frozen Potato Market Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Frozen Potato Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Frozen Potato Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Frozen Potato Market Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Frozen Potato Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Frozen Potato Market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Frozen Potato Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Frozen Potato Market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Frozen Potato Market Consumption: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Frozen Potato Market growth.

