Market Leader – Geotextile Market

The geotextile market is expected to be valued at USD 5.76 Billion in 2017 and is likely to reach USD 9.35 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2017 to 2022. The rising demand for geotextiles due to superior properties and cost, high demand in road construction, and growing infrastructure activities in emerging economies are the key factors driving the growth of the geotextile market globally. Koninklijke TenCate (Netherlands), Low & Bonar (UK), Fibertex Nonwovens (Denmark), Thrace Group (Greece), Huesker (Germany), Berry Global (US), DuPont (US), Strata Systems (US), Leggett & Platt (US), Officine Maccaferri (Italy), GSE Environmental (US), Kaytech (South Africa), Mattex (Saudi Arabia), NAUE (Germany), Propex Operating Company (US), Carthage Mills (US), and Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation (Japan) are some of the leading players in this market.

The various geotextiles include nonwoven, woven and other. Though there are various types of geotextile products available in the market, each one performs at-least one or more of the following applications: road industry, pavement repair, erosion control, waste containment, railroad stabilization and others.

There are many global players having presence in all the regions. The major players in this market are opting for new product launches to enhance their market penetration into new regions. The major companies in this market are Royal Tencate N.V. (The Netherlands), Gundle/ SLT Environmental Inc. (GSE) (U.S.), Low & Bonar PLC (U.K.) and Fibertex Nonwoven A/S (Denmark).

The nonwoven dominated the geotextile market in 2013, in terms of value. Asia-Pacific was the largest market for geotextiles and the region accounted for over 32% of the overall geotextiles market in 2013, in terms of value. It is expected to show high growth owing to evolving government favorable regulations and environmental norms enhancing the geotextile products usage to boost future growth of geotextiles.

