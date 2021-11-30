Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market worth $ 7.2 billion by 2025 : Growing demand for cloud-based solutions

Pune, India, 2021-Nov-30 — /EPR Network/ —

Market growth can be attributed to the growing need to curtail escalating healthcare costs, shift from inpatient to outpatient surgical procedures, and growing demand for IT solutions such as mhealth, telehealth, and remote patient monitoring for better management. However, high deployment costs and reluctance among end users to adopt new methods are expected to restrain the overall market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

The study involved four major activities in estimating the size of the Ambulatory Surgical Centers market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the adoption of different technologies and their regional adoption trends. Industry experts further validated the data obtained through secondary research through primary research.

According to the new market research report “Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market by Product (EHR, Practice Management, Telehealth, Healthcare Analytics, PHM, Supply Chain Management, RCM, Surgical planning, Quality Management), Specialty Type (Single, Multi-specialty) – Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market is projected to reach USD 7.2 billion by 2025 from 2.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 27.6% during the forecast period.

A majority of this growth is attributed to the growing need to curtail escalating healthcare costs, shift from inpatient to outpatient surgical procedures, growing demand for IT solutions such as mhealth, telehealth, and remote patient monitoring for better management, and the need to improve the quality of healthcare while maintaining the operational efficiency of healthcare organizations.

By-products and services, the healthcare providers segment accounted for the largest share of the Ambulatory Surgical Centers market in 2019

Based on the products and services, the clinical solutions segment accounted for the largest share of the Ambulatory Surgical Centers market in 2019. There is a high demand for clinical solutions due to the increasing demand for improved patient safety and patient care, the need to manage complex patients’ data from different medical devices and information systems, and the need for integrated healthcare systems. In this report, the clinical solutions segment is further segmented into EHR, population health management solutions, medical image analysis systems, e-prescribing solutions, practice management software, surgical planning software, telehealth solutions, healthcare integration solutions, and other.

By components, the services segment accounted for the largest share of the Ambulatory Surgical Centers market in 2019

Based on components, the Ambulatory Surgical Centers market is segmented into services, software, and hardware. In 2019, the services segment accounted for the largest share of the Ambulatory Surgical Centers market. This is attributed to the need for integration and interoperability of software, the development of complex software, the growing demand for consulting and outsourcing of various healthcare processes such as revenue cycle management and EHR management.

By specialty type, the multi-specialty segment accounted for the largest share of the Ambulatory Surgical Centers market in 2019

Based on specialty type, the Ambulatory Surgical Centers market is segmented into single and multi-specialty. In 2019, the multi-specialty segment accounted for the largest share of the Ambulatory Surgical Centers market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the large number of surgical procedures performed in these facilities and the availability of reimbursement for these procedures.

“North America to hold the largest regional market share in 2019.”

North America accounted for the largest share of the Ambulatory Surgical Centers market, followed by Europe. The large share of this region can be attributed to the high adoption of Ambulatory Surgical Centers for reducing the soaring healthcare costs, increasing volume of surgical procedures performed, and the presence of major market players, such as Epic Systems Corporation (US), Cerner Corporation (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US).

The prominent players in this market are Cerner Corporation (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (US), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), athenahealth, Inc. (US), Optum (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), Medical Information Technology, Inc. (MEDITECH) (US), eClinicalWorks (US), athenahealth, Inc. (US), Advanced Data Systems Corporation (US), NextGen Healthcare (US), CureMD (US), HST Pathways (US), and Surgical Information Systems (US).

