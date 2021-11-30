MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Software Market is Projected to Record a CAGR of Approximately 20% by 2031 End

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Software sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Software market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Software

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2572

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Software market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

Digital Transformation in Healthcare Presenting Opportunities for MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Software Market Growth

Healthcare organizations around the world are deploying digital tools to accommodating changing consumer preferences. They are pressing on solving the long-standing challenge pertaining to care model innovation.

Considering this, the focus on making healthcare affordable and more transparent will increase. Adoption of care model innovation in healthcare will have a profound impact on the MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Software market.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Software. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Software Market across various industries and regions.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Software, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Software Market.



The relatively new technology for integrating magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) with radiation therapy is becoming increasingly prevalent, with revenues from the MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market exceeding US$ 220 Mn in 2018, according to a recent study by Fact.MR. This remarkable growth potential of the MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market can be attributed to burgeoning adoption of innovative technologies in the cancer diagnosis & treatment, alongside growing focus on patient-centric care.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2572

The study assesses macro and microeconomic factors that define the growth prospects of the MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market. It finds that leading players in the rapidly-growing healthcare sector are vying for new techniques in cancer treatment to compensate for involuntary patient movements and improve precision to a much higher degree. In addition, the paradigm shift in preference of cancer patients towards radiation therapies, from invasive to non-invasive procedures, is expected to remain instrumental in adoption of MRI-guided radiation therapy systems in cancer care.

“Leading cancer research institutes are exploring the potential for MRI in radiation therapy in order to enhance the efficiency and precision of existing cancer treatments. However, integrating MRI technology, which uses magnetic field to produce images, with an all-metal linear accelerator in radiation therapy devices requires exceptional technological expertise and a strong international consortium. Currently, Elekta and Viewray are the only two companies that have a strong foothold in the MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market, and it may be a while until new entrants make foray into the market,” says Fact.MR.

Hospitals Remain the Target Customers for Market Players

The study opines that hospital, with over 51% revenue share, will remain the target customer for players in the MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market in 2019. Opportunities abound for of MRI-guided radiation therapy system developers,, with ongoing clinical development of high-tech procedures exploiting Linac MR-RT (Linear accelerators integrated with magnetic resonance radiotherapy).

The study also finds that radiotherapy centers are adopting technologically-advanced MRI-compatible radiation models, to explore numerous possibilities to make radiotherapy treatment more effective. Market players are focusing on building a successful consortium with the help of physicians, clinicians, as well as Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), to tap opportunities in the radiation therapy centers.

The study opines that the increasing healthcare expenditure in the United States (U.S.) will remain a key growth determinant of the MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market in North America. In 2017, the per capita health expenditure was over US$10,000 in the U.S., recording an increase of nearly 4% over 2016, according to studies. In addition, an alarming rise in the prevalence of cancer in the U.S. will reflect in a significant demand for MRI-guided radiation therapy systems in North America.

According to the study, North America accounted for 45% sales of MRI-guided radiation therapy systems in 2018. Healthcare organizations in the region are investing heavily in tech-driven radiation treatments for cancer. While demand remains robust in developed markets, developing economies are also emerging as attractive markets for MRI-guided radiation therapy systems. Increasing government investments in healthcare infrastructure in the region, are expected to create new opportunities for the players in the MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market.

The study offers comprehensive outlook of the MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market for the period, 2018 to 2028. The MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market is projected to record a CAGR of approximately 20% through 2028.

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2572

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Software Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Software Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Software’s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Software’s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Software Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Software market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Software market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Software Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Software demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Software market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Software demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Software market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Software: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Software market growth.

More Valuable Insights on MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Software Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Software, Sales and Demand of MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Software, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Healthcare Domain:

Fluoro Enzymatic Assays Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

Shower Chairs Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

Infrared Thermometer Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021 – 2031

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com