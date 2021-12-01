EloQ Communications continuously recognized as one of the best content and social media agencies in Vietnam

Ho Chi Minh, VIETNAM, 2021-Dec-01 — /EPR Network/ — Award-winning Vietnamese PR and marketing agency EloQ Communications has been recognized as one of the best social media agencies in Fall 2021 by Top Digital Agency (TDA), best 16 social media agencies by BestStartup.Asia, and top 10 content agencies in Vietnam by PR Expert.

This fall, EloQ Communications has proven itself to be a true force to be reckoned with in the areas of public relations, social media and content marketing. After winning Best PR Agency at the prestigious 3rd ASEAN PR Excellence award, EloQ has continued to receive praise as an up-and-coming leader in the field by various platforms.

Best social media agencies, Fall 2021, by TDA

As one of the biggest platforms for digital agencies globally, TDA holds its awards program to celebrate marketing agencies of all shapes and sizes coming from many regions and countries. TDA honors best agencies based on a variety of factors: work quality, recent projects, the agency’s expertise in the field, and willingness to share helpful knowledge and insights with the community through online publications.

Top 10 social media marketing solutions, 2021, by PR Expert

PR Expert showcases the top picks for the best Vietnam-based social media marketing companies, from cutting-edge startups to established brands. These startups and companies were selected for outstanding performance, evaluated based on innovation, growth and societal impact.

Top 16 content companies, 2021, by BestStartup.Asia

BestStartup.Asia features startups and companies that are taking a variety of approaches to innovate the content industry. Companies that made it to the list are selected for their innovative idea and exceptional growth strategy.

Dr. Clāra Ly-Le, Managing Director of EloQ Communications, shared: “It is the third consecutive year that TDA awarded EloQ with this title, and the first time with BestStartup.Asia and PR Expert. The continuous recognition and our diversified clientele are proofs that speak louder than words for our expertise and service quality in delivering PR and marketing projects. We’re proud and honored to achieve these acknowledgments.”

EloQ Communications is highly experienced in supporting multinational brands, from market entry and familiarizing with the Vietnam business environment, to building brand love and strengthening brand reputation in the local market. Social media marketing has always been one of EloQ’s strengths, alongside public relations, digital strategy, influencer marketing, and creative solutions.

EloQ’s mission is to promote the image of Vietnam’s public relations industry to new frontiers. To realize the dream of empowering the voices of Vietnamese public relations professionals, EloQ Communications aims for global standards and adopts these standards in conducting local public relations and marketing activities.

About EloQ Communications

EloQ Communications is an independent communications agency that acts as its clients’ eyes, ears, and voice in the Vietnamese market. Combining local expertise with a global perspective, EloQ works with foreign and Vietnamese companies of all sizes and industries to enhance their images and extend their reach in the Vietnamese market.

EloQ offers a range of marketing services, including PR, social marketing, digital marketing, influencer marketing, business and product branding, crisis communication, integrated strategic planning, and event planning. The agency values modernity, transparency, and flexibility above all.

For more information about EloQ and its services, please visit www.eloqasia.com

About TDA

TDA is the first global marketplace for companies and digital agencies in the world. We function like an online dating site for companies and digital agencies and help them connect in 3 simple steps: (i) Companies leave project requests on the site; (ii) Agencies see the projects and pitch to the company; (iii) Companies then decide whether or not to contact the agencies for further discussions. Through this process, TDA makes it possible for any company and any digital agency to meet no matter where they are in the world without leaving their office.

About BestStartup.Asia and PR Expert

BestStartup.asia and PR Expert are managed by Fupping LTD, a London-based media company, with the mission to promote the greatest Asian companies, businesses and innovations on the global stage.