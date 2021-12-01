Microcontroller Socket Market Top Players, Product Insights and Growth Opportunities, 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec 01, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global microcontroller socket market is expected to value at USD 1.46 billion by 2024. The microcontroller socket industry is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the rising adoption of microcontroller devices in the communication sector, automobile industry, and consumer electronic sector.

Microcontrollers are miniature electronic systems that perform and manage numerous operations. This technology offer seamless management of electronic devices through set of instructions. Globally, the microcontroller socket market is predicted to grow at higher CAGR in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the microcontroller socket industry.

The microcontroller socket are also termed as low-power embedded systems that offers advantages such as low power consumption, optimal data bandwidth, and high-end user interface support. Other advantages include flexibility, susceptibility and low system cost. These factors are anticipated to fuel market demand for microcontroller sockets in the upcoming years. Increasing demand for microcontroller technology from automotive sector to reduce operation cost during various manufacturing processes and to improve overall fuel economy are expected to stimulate market expansion over the forecast period. Introduction of power train feature for manufacturing and designing processes is projected to positively impact market growth as well in the years to come.

Development of integrated circuits (IC) solution that can perform range of application with low-cost, low-profile, and low-power design requirements are major contributing factor for industry growth in the upcoming years. Number of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), system developers, foundries, packaging and test sub-contractors, and chip manufacturers are investing heavily to develop the next generation packaging solutions. These next generation packaging solutions are capable of delivering faster and economical solutions. These factors are expected to amplify market value of microcontroller sockets over the forecast period.

The microcontroller socket market is broadly categorized into five major segments based on the product type such as Dual In-line Package (DIP), Ball Grid Array (BGA), Quad Flat Package (QFP), Small Outline Package (SOP), and Small Outline IC Package (SOIC). The Ball Grid Array (BGA) is considered as one of the fastest growing segment in the with substantial revenue generation in the last few years.

The microcontroller socket industry is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in packaging sector, increase in the number of research & development activities in the region and existence of well-established industrial infrastructure. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the microcontroller socket market with massive growth in forecast period.

Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with rapid industrialization, strong economic growth, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region. The key players in the microcontroller socket industry are Texas Instruments, Inc., Aries Electronics, Inc., Mill-Max Manufacturing Co., CNC Tech LLC, and Samtec, Inc.

