Aesthetic lasers market worth $ 1,132.7 Million : Indicates Impressive Growth Rate In Cosmetic & medical devices Industry

Pune, India, 2021-Dec-02 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a new market research report “Aesthetic/Cosmetic Lasers Market by Type (Standalone (CO2, Er:YAG, Diode, Nd:YAG, Alexandrite, Pulsed-Dye), Multiplatform), by Application (Acne, Scars, Tattoo Removal, Varicose Veins), by End User (Hospitals, Medical Spa, Private clinics) – Forecasts to 2021” published by MarketsandMarkets, The global market is projected to reach USD 1,132.7 Million by 2021 from USD 697.6 Million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

Growing adoption of noninvasive procedures, changing lifestyles, rising incidence of skin damage, reduction in procedural costs, and rise in medical tourism devices are the major factors driving the growth of the aesthetic lasers market. However, the rising adoption of energy-based devices and low focus of market players on aesthetic/cosmetic devices are restraining the growth of this market.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Aesthetic/Cosmetic Lasers Market“

88 Tables

43 Figures

147 Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=94673613

This report provides a detailed overview of the major drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, current market trends, and strategies impacting the Aesthetic/Cosmetic Lasers Market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue. Growth in the adoption of non-invasive cosmetic procedures, changing lifestyle and increasing disposable income, advancements in technology, and rising medical tourism are the major drivers of the Aesthetic/Cosmetic Lasers Market. However, lack of reimbursement will restrain the growth of this market.

The Aesthetic/Cosmetic Lasers Market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end user, and region. Based on type, the aesthetic/cosmetic lasers type market is categorized into standalone lasers and multiplatform lasers. In this market, multiplatform lasers form the fastest-growing segment as they provide scalable and upgradeable hybrid systems that can treat multiple indications. Furthermore, the standalone lasers market is divided into carbon dioxide (CO2) lasers, Er:YAG lasers, diode lasers, pulsed dye lasers, nd:YAG lasers, alexandrite lasers, and other standalone lasers (argon, ruby, krypton lasers, and erbium:glass lasers).

Based on application, the aesthetic/cosmetic lasers type market is categorized into vascular lesions, acne, & scars, pigmented lesions & tattoos, hair removal, skin rejuvenation, leg veins & varicose veins, and other applications (onychomycosis and gynecological conditions). The hair removal segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Aesthetic/Cosmetic Lasers Market in 2016. Factors such higher adoption of aesthetic procedures, development in the laser technology, increased focus on body appearance by both men and women, high disposable income are driving the growth of this segment in the market.

Based on end user, the aesthetic/cosmetic lasers type market is categorized into hospitals, private clinics, and medical spas. The private clinics segment is estimated to account for the highest growth of the market in 2016, due to factors such as increasing demand for cosmetic procedures from baby boomer population, adoption of new technologies, increasing preference for noninvasive procedures, reduced cost for laser based treatments, and higher disposable income in emerging economies.

Request for sample pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=94673613

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the Aesthetic/Cosmetic Lasers Market in 2016. The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the second-largest share of the Aesthetic/Cosmetic Lasers Market; in this region the availability of R&D funds has encouraged the Aesthetic/Cosmetic Lasers Market. The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest growing region in the Aesthetic/Cosmetic Lasers Market during the forecast period owing to changing lifestyles, rising incidences of skin damage, and increasing medical tourism.

Major players in the Aesthetic/Cosmetic Lasers Market include are Aerolase (U.S.), Alma Lasers (Israel), Cutera, Inc. (U.S.), Cynosure (U.S.), El.En. SpA (Italy), Lumenis Ltd. (Israel), Sciton Inc. (U.S.), SharpLight Technologies (Israel), Syneron Medical Ltd. (Israel), and Solta Medical (U.S.).

Browse Related Reports:

Medical Aesthetics Market by Products (Liposuction, Cellulite Reduction, Fat Reduction, Skin Tightening, Breast Implants, Botox, Dermal Fillers), Procedures (Cosmetic & Reconstructive), & End-Users (Beauty center and Home) – Global Forecast to 2020

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/medical-aesthetics-market-885.html

Cosmetic Dentistry Market by Product (Dental Implants, Dental Bridges, Dental Crowns, Orthodontic Braces, Dental Lasers, Dental Veneers, Dental Handpieces, Bonding Agents, Dental Lasers, Dental Chairs, CAD/CAM Systems) – Global Forecast to 2020

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cosmetic-dentistry-market-3096361.html

About MarketsandMarkets:

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “RT” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets

701 Pike Street,

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://mnmblog.org/market-research/healthcare/medical-devices