Plant Phenotyping Market Worth $268.1 Million By 2023

The plant phenotyping market is estimated to be USD 158.2 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 268.1 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 11.14%. The market growth is driven by factors such as the growing demand for sustainable crop production using improved crop varieties and significant advancements in imaging sensors.

The plant phenotyping market is at its nascent stage, implemented only by some players; however, the ongoing research projects on identifying high-yielding varieties without the support of genetically modified (GM) technology can lead to strong market development in the coming years. This growth in the number of research projects can be attributed to the rising demand for novel traits to support and accelerate progress in plant breeding.

The equipment segment accounted for the largest share among all products in 2018. The large share of this segment is due to the high demand from plant breeders for equipment such as conveyor systems and drones that find major application in the assessment of different plant characteristics, morphology, and physiology. Also, manufacturers in the plant phenotyping market offer a wide range of equipment for use in laboratories, greenhouses, and fields.

The plant phenotyping software market is estimated to be dominated by the image analysis segment in 2018. This dominance is attributed to the increased demand for image-based plant phenotyping using automated digital cameras. Additionally, image-based analysis provides high-throughput plant trait data and can be performed within a limited time.

Europe accounted for the largest share of the plant phenotyping market in 2017; followed by North America and Asia Pacific. High emphasis on the funding of plant phenotyping experiments from governments and other organizations in Europe and North America has played a vital role in the growth of the market in these regions. Additionally, key players in the global market are located in the European region, which makes it the dominant market with effective phenotyping research and services over other regions.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It also includes the profiles of key companies such as LemnaTec (Germany), Delta-T Devices (UK), CropDesign – BASF SE (Germany), Heinz Walz (Germany), Phenospex (Netherlands), WPS (Netherlands), Photon Systems Instruments (Czech Republic), Qubit Systems (Canada), KeyGene (Netherlands), Rothamsted Research (UK), The Vienna Biocenter Core Facilities (Austria), and Phenomix (France).