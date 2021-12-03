Household Polishes Market Set To Record Exponential Growth By 2031-End

As per Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global household polishes market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 6% over the next ten years.

Household polishes are a wide spectrum of formulations of oil and petroleum-based ingredients used for the purpose of cleaning and protecting furniture, walls, and floors. These products also form a key part in coating applications in the automobile industry.

The household polishes market is making large strides driven by rising application of polishes and scouring powder in the maintenance and cleaning processes of infrastructures and furniture, the world over. Extensive use of household polishes for bringing shine and gloss to wooden furniture, apart from being used for protective purposes, has propelled market growth over the years.

The market has also been receiving robust growth momentum due to rising demand from the automobile and automotive industry. Use of household polishes is also gathering steam in the industry for auto-detailing. Demand for products with the latest polishing technology for automotive applications is also boosting market expansion.

Increasing use of these polishes for adding shine to footwear and rising application in cleaning and adding gloss to various vehicle parts such as wheels, windshields, and headlights are also reinforcing market growth.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global household polishes market to top US$ 750 Mn by 2031.

Woodwork polishes projected to reach around US$ 400 Mn by 2031.

Leather polishes projected to record above 5% CAGR over next 10 years.

Market in Europe holds share of more than 40%.

Market in Australia expected to reach valuation of US$ 300 Mn by 2031.

Market in Germany to record 4% CAGR over forecast period of 2021- 2031

Key Segments Covered in Household Polishes Industry Research

Form Liquid Household Polishes Gel & Paste Household Polishes Powder & Granules Household Polishes

Product Woodwork Polishes Leather Polishes Footwear Polishes Scouring Powders & Paste

Application Household Polishes for Healthcare Household Polishes For Automobiles Household Polishes For Construction

Sales Channel Modern Trade Grocery Stores Convenience Stores e-Commerce Channels



