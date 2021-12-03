New Opportunities to Fuel the Expansion of Welding Chemicals Market

Welding is the most common method used for joining metals by industries such as automotive, chemical, robotics, construction, machinery and various others. This creates the demand for chemicals that facilitate the process of welding or the welding chemicals. Welding chemicals offered by the manufacturers are of various types that includes anti spatter spray, pastes or liquids, coolant liquids, inspection kits, and adhesives among others.

The Welding Chemicals Market report profiles the successive companies, which includes:

ABICOR BINZEL

W. Grainger, Inc

Fastenal Company

Callington Haven Pty Ltd.

Linde Group

Böhler Welding

Walter Surface Technologies

ARCAIR

Magnaflux

Cantesco

Weld-Aid Products

Henkel Corporation (Loctite brand)

Höganäs AB

Fact.MR analysts are currently analyzing and coordinating their insights on the effect of COVID-19 across diverse industry verticals.

By Types:

Anti-Spatter Products

Crack Checking Solutions

Fluxes

Metal Repair Products

Weld Cleaners

Weld Cleaning Pads

Cooling Fluids

Heat Shields

Abrasive Pastes

Welding Primers

Stainless steel pickling products and passivators

By End Use:

Automotive and Transportation

Robotics

Fabrication

Machinery

Shipyards and Offshore

Structural

Metal

Chemicals

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East Africa

