Cell Dissociation Market worth $561 million by 2026 – Increasing R&D activities in biopharmaceutical companies

The Research Report on “Cell Dissociation Market by Product (Enzymatic (Trypsin), Non-enzymatic, Instruments & Accessories), Type (Tissue Dissociation, Cell Detachment), Tissue (Connective, Epithelial), End User (Pharma and Biotech, Research institutes) – Global Forecast to 2026“, is projected to reach USD 561 million by 2026 from USD 282 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.7%

Growth Driver: Increasing R&D activities in biopharmaceutical companies

The Key players in the biopharmaceutical industry are focusing on R&D in various therapeutic areas to introduce new drugs in the market. For this, these companies are investing heavily in various research activities such as clinical trials, efficacy studies, and toxicity studies. The majority of these studies require tissue dissociation products in order to isolate cells from primary tissues.

In 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific Collaborated with Symphogen (Denmark) to Extended its strategic collaboration with Symphogen to advance biopharmaceutical discovery and development. Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquired QIAGEN N.V. (Germany) to expand its Specialty Diagnostics portfolio.

In 2021, Roche Diagnostics Signed a definitive merger agreement with GenMark Diagnostics to access novel technologies to test for a broad range of pathogens in one patient sample.

Industry Segmentation In Detailed:

Enzymatic dissociation products accounted for the larger share of the cell dissociation market in 2020

Based on the product, segmented Enzymatic dissociation products, Non-Enzymatic dissociation products and instruments. In 2020, the Enzymatic dissociation products segment accounted for the larger share of the cell dissociation market. The large share of this segment can be attributed increasing incidence of cell based research.

The connective tissue segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020

Based on the tissue, segmented into connective tissues, epethilial tissues and other tissues (skeletal, muscles tissues). The connective tissues segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. The increasing incidence attributed to cell based research and development in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are the largest end-users of the cell dissociation market

Based on end-users, segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, research and academic institutes and other end users. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies s segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. The increasing insvestments pharmaceutical and biotechnology is the major driving factors for this market.

Leading Key Players and Analysis:

The major players in the cell dissociation market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Cytiva (a part of Danaher Corporation) (US), STEMCELL Technologies (Canada), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), and PromoCell GmbH (Germany) etc.

Thermo Fishers Scientific (US) held the leading position in the cell dissociation market (Enzymatic dissociation products and Non-Enzymatic dissociation products) in 2021. Thermo Fishers Scientific Healthcare offers an exhaustive product portfolio consisting of various cell dissociation products. The company believes in both organic and inorganic growth for enhancing its market position such product launches, and partnership. For instance, in 2020, Thermo Fishers Scientific Collaborated with Symphogen (Denmark) to Extended its strategic collaboration with Symphogen to advance biopharmaceutical discovery and development. Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquired QIAGEN N.V. (Germany) to expand its Specialty Diagnostics portfolio.

Geographical Analysis in Detailed:

The cell dissociation market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of North America can primarily be attributed to the increasing research in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and the strong presence of major market players in this region.

