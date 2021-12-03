Track and Trace Solutions Market worth $7.3 billion by 2026 – Remote authentication of products

PUNE, India, 2021-Dec-03 — /EPR Network/ —

The implementation of track and trace solutions and technologies is an important strategy adopted by many manufacturing companies and regulatory bodies in recent years.

The Research Report on “Track and Trace Solutions Market by Product (Plant Manager, Checkweigher, Barcode Scanner, Monitoring), Technology (2D Barcode, RFID), Application (Serialization, Aggregation, Reporting), End User (Pharma, Food, Medical Devices) – Global Forecast to 2026″, is projected to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2026 from USD 4.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.

Growth Opportunities: Remote authentication of products;

Traditional brand protection technologies such as anti-theft and authentication are intended to protect individual items rather than safeguard the entire supply chain. There is a high possibility of fake products being introduced at any stage in the supply chain. To combat counterfeiting and identify massive product items, a solution with automatic and non-line-of-sight capabilities is required. The demand for technologies with modular designs, which fit enterprise needs, has increased in the last few years. For instance, track and trace technologies based on RFID maintain an electronic pedigree that records the transaction information of products within the supply chain. This approach proved to be a standout for protecting the supply chain against infiltration, theft, and fraud and supporting remote authentication in the brand protection supply chain. Technologies that are scalable from a single production line to a multi-facility/multi-line infrastructure while minimizing the initial investment are projected to gain attention in the coming future.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=158898570

Industry Segmentation In Detailed:

“The Software segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.”

Based on products, the track and trace solutions market is segmented into software, hardware components, and standalone platforms based on product. The software segment accounted for the largest share—60.1%—of the track and trace solutions market in 2020. Market growth is largely driven by the increasing awareness about secure packaging, the rising number of counterfeit drugs and related products, and growing awareness of brand protection. In addition, regulatory compliance is further supporting the growth of this market.

The standalone platforms segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period. The growth in this market is mainly attributed to the stringent government regulations for implementing serialization and UDI codes in the pharma and medical device industry, increasing pressure on pharmaceutical companies to adopt serialization, and increasing demand for standalone platforms to reduce the serialization implementation timeframe.

“The Serialization solutions segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.”

Based on application, the track and trace solutions market is segmented into serialization solutions; aggregation solutions; and tracking, tracing, and reporting. The serialization solutions segment accounted for the largest share—62.3%—of the applications market. This segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period to reach USD 2,560.9 million by 2026. Stringent regulations for the implementation of serialization solutions in packaging and supply chain applications drive this segments growth.

The tracking, tracing and reporting segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of regulations such as DSCSA, UDI, and Medical Device Reporting (MDR) for medical devices and pharmaceutical products.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=158898570

Leading Key Players and Analysis:

Some of the prominent players in the track and trace solutions market are OPTEL GROUP (Canada), Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (US), Systech International Inc. (US), TraceLink Inc. (US), Antares Vision (Italy), SAP (US), Xyntek Inc. (US), SEA Vision Srl (Italy), Syntegon (Germany), Körber Medipak Systems AG (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany), Uhlmann Group (Germany), JEKSON VISION (India), Videojet Technologies, Inc. (US), Zebra Technologies Corporation (US), Axway Inc. (US), ACG Worldwide (India), Laetus GmbH (Germany), and WIPOTEC-OCS (Germany).

Geographical Analysis in Detailed:

The track and trace solutions market studied in this report is divided into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of 42.9% of the global track and trace solutions market, followed by Europe (33.5%). The presence of developed healthcare systems in the US & Canada; the presence of many pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and medical device manufacturers; stringent regulations regarding serialization; and the growing medical devices market are major factors driving market growth in North America.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is the fastest-growing market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.8% for track and trace solutions.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=158898570