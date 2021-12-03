Growth Strategies Adopted by Major Players in the Infant Formula Ingredients Market

Posted on 2021-12-03 by in Food & Beverage, Healthcare // 0 Comments

The Infant Formula Ingredients Market is estimated USD 16.7 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 25.5 billion by 2025, driven by its increasing demand from the developing Asia Pacific region. Urbanization has enabled mothers in this region to join workforce post giving birth, creating demand for infant formula and thus driving the demand for infant formula ingredients.

Additionally, some mothers unable to lactate; in such cases, infant formula is the most suited alternative available in the market. Several key food companies offer infant formula. Of these, Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland) stands among the most renowned. Apart from this, infant formula ingredients companies are involved in R&D, to come up with suitable ingredients as per the requirements of consumers.

Download PDF Brochure

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited (New Zealand) is one of the leading players in the dairy nutrition industry. It is a co-operative consisting of 10,500 farmers, who have expertise in the dairy industry. The co-operative offers various ingredient products, such as whole, skim, milk powders, whey concentrates, proteins concentrates, isolates, and blends, among others. The company operates through three segments, namely ingredients, food service, and consumer. Out of this, ingredients is the largest segment for the company and infant formula ingredients comes under this. It offers ingredients for infant formulas through its subsidiary, NZMP (New Zealand), a global dairy ingredients brand of Fonterra. The company has a significant presence in Asia-Pacific and South America.

The key players in the sodium hypophosphite market include AAK AB (Sweden), Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited (New Zealand), Carbery Food Ingredients Limited (Ireland), Royal Friesland Campina N.V. (Netherlands), Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf GmbH (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Arla Foods amba (Denmark), Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S (Denmark), Kerry Group plc (Ireland), Lactalis Ingredients (France), Glanbia plc (Ireland), and Vitablend Nederland B.V. (Netherlands).

Make an Inquiry

Royal Friesland Campina N.V. (The Netherlands) is one of the world’s largest dairy companies and was formed as a merger between Royal Friesland Foods and Campina in 2008. It manufactures and sells products, such as dairy beverages, infant nutrition, cheese, and other desserts, and also exports its dairy products worldwide. Its customers include bakeries and catering companies; its infant nutrition ingredients and semi-finished goods are supplied to infant formula manufacturers, food manufacturers, and the pharmaceutical sector. The company operates through four business segments – consumer dairy, dairy essentials, ingredients, and specialized nutrition. The infant formula ingredient segment falls under the ingredient business of the company. It has offices in 33 countries and presence in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution