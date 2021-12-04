Global Kaolin Market Industry New Revenue Pockets

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Dec-04 — /EPR Network/ —

The global kaolin market size is estimated at USD 3.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 4.1billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2025. Increase in demand for kaolin from various end-use industries such as paper, plastics, ceramic & sanitary wares, rubber, fiberglass, paints & coatings and others. Moreover,the abundant availability of kaolin has also fueled the demand for kaolin.

Based on the end-use industry, the kaolin market has been segmented into paper, ceramic & sanitary wares, fiberglass, paints & coatings, rubber, plastics, and others.The paper segment is expected to lead the kaolin market. This is due to improvement in paper appearance, which is characterized by gloss, smoothness, brightness, and opacity. Kaolin also improves various other properties of paper such as ink absorption and ink pigment holdout, low linting tendency, and roughness, which, in turn, enhance the print ability of paper. Kaolin is combined with pigments such as calcium carbonate, talc, or titanium dioxide to produce the desired effect in the coated paper during the process involved to produce paper

Based on the process, the kaolin market has been segmented into include water-washed, air float, calcined, de laminated, and surface-modified & unprocessed. The growth of the water-washed segment can be attributed to increase in demand for ceramics from the building & the construction industry is among the most significant factors projected to drive the water-washed kaolin market, as this kaolin is majorly used in the manufacture of ceramic products. Advantage of using the water-washed process in the production of hydrous kaolin as this process helps to retain water in the clay for about 12%-14%.

The kaolin market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025. China accounted for the major share of the Asia Pacific kaolin market in 2019. This can be attributed to industrial development in the country and its improving economic conditions. This region constitutes approximately 60% of the world’s population, resulting in the wide-scale use of kaolin in the paper, plastics, rubber, and ceramic & sanitary wares end-use industries.