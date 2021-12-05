Lane Departure Warning System Market Estimated To Experience A Hike In Growth By 2031

Lane departure warning system market to Register 14.2% Growth during 2018-2027

Fact.MR delivers key insights on the lane departure warning system market in its published report, titled “Lane Departure Warning System: Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2018–2027”. In terms of revenue, the lane departure warning system market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 14.2% over the forecast period, owing to the numerous factors, about which Fact.MR offers thorough insights and forecasts in this report. The current growth trend of the lane departure warning system market has prominently influenced by the increasing number of motor vehicles across all the regions of the globe. Advancement in autonomous technology amalgamate innovations in the automobile systems, and automobile components have become a tool for a consumer as well as a marketer to expose and expand their products which are likely to boost the lane departure warning system market.

The global market for lane departure warning system is segmented as per product type, sensor type, by sales channel, and by end use applications. This report assesses trends that are driving the growth of each segment on the global level and offers potential takeaways that could prove substantially useful to lane departure warning system manufacturers looking to enter the market. Main regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The sections, by product type, by sensor type, by sales channel, and by end use application in the lane departure warning system market evaluate the present scenario as well as growth prospects of the regional lane departure warning system market for 2018–2027. The APEJ market has been estimated to dominate the lane departure warning system market, accounting for a maximum revenue share of the market by 2018 end. APEJ lane departure warning system market is estimated to exhibit a significant CAGR over 16.2% over the forecast period. Europe and North America lane departure warning system markets are expected to account for more than 35% of the revenue share, respectively, of the global lane departure warning system market by 2027 end.

To provide in-depth insights into the pattern of demand for the lane departure warning system market, the market is segmented on the basis of product. It includes LDWS Alert Systems and LDWS Lane Keeping System. The lane keeping system segment is expected to dominate the lane departure warning system market over the forecast period, in terms of value, which accounted for more than 70% value share in 2027.

The section – lane departure warning system market analysis, by sensor type comprehensively analyzes the market on the basis of sensor type where lane departure warning system is used. The market is segmented into video sensors, laser sensors and infrared sensors. The segment, video sensors in lane departure warning system market accounted for the highest market share of more than 40% in 2017. The segment attendance system is expected to grow moderately in the forecast period.

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Lane Departure Alert System Lane Keeping System (LKS)

Sensor Video Sensor Lane Departure Warning System Laser Sensor Lane Departure Warning System Infrared Sensor Lane Departure Warning System

End Use Application PCV Lane Departure Warning System LCV Lane Departure Warning System HCV Lane Departure Warning System

Sales Channel Lane Departure Warning Systems for OEMs Lane Departure Warning Systems for Aftermarkets



