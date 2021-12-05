Global Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market New Industry Revenue Pockets

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Dec-04 — /EPR Network/ —

The global RO membrane market size is projected to reach USD 5.0 billion by 2026 from USD 3.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for RO membrane in water & wastewater treatment is driving the market. In addition, increasing water scarcity and evolving government regulations mandating treatment of industrial and municipal wastewater are also driving the RO membrane market. The increase in demand for industrial process waterand growth in urbanization in the emerging economies, such as APAC, Middle East & Africa, and South America, are also driving the market.

RO membrane can be defined as a semipermeable material which restricts the movement of certain metal ions. RO or Reverse osmosis is the process of reversing the flow, forcing water through a membrane from a concentrated solution to a dilute solution to produce filtered water. DuPont Water Solutions (US),Toray Industries (Japan), Suez Water Technologies and Solutions (US)France), Hydranautics (US), LG Chem (South Korea), Koch (US), Mann Hummel Water & Fluid Solutions (Germany), Membranium (Russia), and Toyobo Co. Ltd. (Japan) are the major players in the market.

Based on type, the RO membrane market is segmentedinto thin film composite membranes and cellulose based membranes. The thin film composite membranes segment is the largest, which is projected to continue till 2026. Thin film composite membranes are semi-permeable membranes that are manufactured primarily for use in water purification or desalination systems. These membranes have high rejection for undesirable materials such as metail ions and salts, good mechanical strength, and high filtration rate.

Based on end-use industry, the RO membrane market is segmentedinto water & wastewater treatment and industrial processing. The water & wastewater treatment segment is the largest in the market. Increasing demand for potable water from countries such as China, India, Brazil, and others have led to the large market size. Moreover, water scarcity and growing regulations mandating wastewater treatment and reuse are also driving the market for water & wastewater treatment segment in the RO membrane market. In addition, increasing desalination activities in countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, India, China, the US, and others are expected to further drive the market for water & wastewater treatment.

APAC accounted for the largest share amongst other regions in the RO membrane market in 2020, in terms of value. The rising demand from the population, new technological advancements, increase in urbanization, and growing industrial activities are the major driving factors for the market. In addition, evolving wastewater treatment regulations landscape, and increasing initiatives around better water access is also propelling market growth for RO membrane.