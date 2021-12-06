Automatic Tire Inflator

Warwick, RI, 2021-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ — Automatic tire inflators are built to measure tire pressure accurately, just like a digital tire gauge. An air compressor is connected to Automatic tire inflators that enable them to automatically deflate and inflate tires to the user’s desired pressure. It is used to correct tire pressure in virtually any vehicle that uses tires from motorcycles to cars, buses, and even trucks due to adjustable target pressure. Proper tire inflation ensures safety, optimal fuel economy, and maintenance of tread wear.

When to use a tire inflator?

The best time to use a tire inflator is in a situation of a flat tire. In most situations, if the tire still holds air, then a tire inflator will keep you going till you can get a new tire or repair it. Many cars come with a pressure warning light which automatically goes on when the tire loses 20% of its original PSI. It is essential to check & refill tires in a few weeks because cars tend to lose PSI with each passing month which is negative for wear of the tires, fuel, efficiency, and more.

Automatic tire inflators offer many benefits over manual inflators, like:

Automatic Inflation — Swapping between tire inflator and tire gauge will not be needed anymore as both functions are built into the same machine

Easy to use — Advanced-tech calibration head automatically deflated or inflates a tire to within 0.4 PSI of the target pressure. Just attach the chuck to their valve stem then set the target PSI, and wait. Inflation of the tire will be automatically stopped as soon as it reaches the target PSI.

Speed & Precision — It reduces the amount of time it takes to check and inflate tires by up to 3 minutes per vehicle. Automatic tire inflators calibrate 4 tires in approximately 60 seconds under ideal conditions.

Safety — It reduces the risk of injury due to over inflation of the tire, which further improves the safety of users and tire technicians. A roadside breakdown can be caused by low tire pressure, which causes a tire to rapture. Automatic tire inflators keep proper pressure levels and reduce breakdowns.

Durability — Usually pressure gauges are long-lasting, which makes them a trusted tool for drivers who need emergency tire inflation.

Fuel Savings — Automatic tire inflators keep tires properly inflated, which further improves fuel economy and reduces rolling resistance.

Save money — Low tire pressure causes increased fuel consumption and reduced mileage. With the help of a tire inflator, users can easily reduce the burden of increasing fuel prices on their pocket as users keep a check on the tire, which increases tire life.