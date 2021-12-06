Profit Labs Announces NYC SEO Google Algorithm Update Resistant SEO Strategy

New York, NY, 2021-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ — In a recent article from Search Engine Journal, Google algorithm updates are discussed as being resistant to SEO strategies. In the article, it is recommended that businesses should be more focused on “content marketing and social media strategy” rather than solely relying on search engine optimization.

However, Profit Labs has its own perspective on this recommendation. Owner and chief SEO expert Ron Tsantker states “by combining both content marketing and social media strategy with an SEO campaign, you can achieve a better result in the long term.”

Mr. Tsantker, continues saying “even though Google is constantly updating their algorithm and we must always be ready to adapt our strategy accordingly; we came up with a plan that incorporates both content marketing and social media to help our clients achieve success online. In fact, we have already seen good results from this strategy as a number of our clients have been able to retain their rankings even after updates.”

The main idea behind this strategy is that Google is always changing their ranking factors, but what rarely changes are the rules of engagement on social media. Profit Labs has been able to integrate its content marketing and social media strategies into a SEO campaign, improving a business’s online visibility and increasing traffic.

On top of retaining rankings, Profit Labs’ NYC Seo strategy helps new york city based businesses increase organic traffic and online visibility further helping NYC companies to get noticed.

“We understand that businesses today face a lot of competition online. Our SEO strategy makes it easier for our clients to be successful in the long run,” says Mr. Tsantker. “This is why we always take time to listen closely to our customers and understand their needs so we can help them succeed online.”

Profit Labs is a New York SEO company and PPC Management agency helping New York City businesses thrive online with the use of cutting-edge techniques.

Profit Lab’s team of NYC SEO and PPC Experts, based in New York City, use best-practices in the field of Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and pay per click management (PPC) to help NYC businesses rank higher, generate more leads, convert more customers, and achieve their goals faster than they ever thought possible.

