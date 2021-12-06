Ideal Keepsake Boxes Add an Extra Touch to Saving Beautiful Memories

Dallas, TX, 2021-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ — Family business Wayfaren is delighted to announce the release of its beautifully understated Keepsake Boxes – an ideal gift for loved ones to safely store treasured memories.

Their Keepsake Boxes, available in either maple or walnut, are thoughtfully designed and meticulously crafted for those who don’t want to sacrifice style over meaning.

Each and every keepsake box is handcrafted in the family’s woodshop out of solid hardwood and finished with a personalized engraving. The heirloom-quality craftsmanship gives you a keepsake box that is just as well-built as it is beautiful.

The box is inspired by Wayfaren’s founders, Luke and Abby, who were searching for a similarly authentically designed memory keepsake box for their daughter. “We couldn’t find a single one that we would want to proudly display in her room, so we created one ourselves,” the couple said.

That led to them designing the heirloom quality memory keepsake box as a meaningful gift.

“Nothing is mass-produced or imported. Our heirloom-quality boxes are meticulously crafted by hand, making no two boxes exactly alike. They offer a tangible place to reminisce and celebrate, and worthy of your most important moments,” they added.

The skill, design and expertise in making the keepsake box has delighted many recipients and can be seen by their five-star reviews on the Wafaren website at https://www.wayfaren.com/.

Wayfaren was borne out of the couple’s joy of adventure and experiencing new cultures abroad. When they returned in 2012, they decided to craft a business with an emphasis on everything to get their clients to do less dreaming and more doing.

Today, they are behind some of the most delightfully made Push Pin Maps, custom engraved wooden boxes, and personalized travels journals. They help them hold on to memories in a meaningful and tangible way, a keepsake worthy of those experiences, people, and legacies.

Their love for experience, heirloom-quality, and minimal design now drive their brand. For more information about their Keepsake Boxes or more ideally-crafted personalized gifts, visit https://www.wayfaren.com/collections/keepsake-boxes