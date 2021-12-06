Planning To Build A Garden Room? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

London, UK, 2021-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ — Are you planning to create an enclosed space right within your garden? Garden rooms Conventry are a staple in many neighbourhoods because of their versatility and functionality — and the huge boost they give to a property’s market value.

Here’s everything you need to know when building one in your garden.

The Different Functions of Garden Rooms

If you want to make the most of your outdoor space, garden rooms West Midlands are a great way to maximise an underutilised area in your property.

Many homeowners build a garden room for entertaining and socialising. If you’re a fan of arcade games, you can turn this room into a vintage game arcade. Or a music room, if you’re into jamming with your loved ones and friends. You can also turn it into a home spa, a gym, or a yoga room.

If you’re frequently welcoming guests into your home and their stay lasts for a couple of days, it’s practical to use your garden room as a guest room. Or if you want to earn extra income, you can also use it as a short-term rental property.

Because of the privacy it offers, a garden room is also commonly used as a home office. If you’re hosting a podcast or you’re vlogging from your home, you can also soundproof it to make it into your very own studio.

Garden rooms can be many things. It all boils down to determining your purpose.

Important Things You Need To Know

When building garden rooms West Midlands, you shouldn’t just know about the various functions that they can do. Here are other important things that you need to take into account.

Permits and regulations. Permissions to build a garden room vary across the UK. But generally, it doesn’t require one if it’s only a single-story room with a maximum height of 2.5 metres. The best thing to do is to consult a local planning authority to identify the building regulations that you must comply with.

Power source. The type of power source allowed for garden rooms in your area also depends on your local building regulations. Typically, when you hire a garden room contractor, you’ll be provided with a room pre-wired with lighting and sockets.

Insulation, heating, and cooling. Proper insulation and a well-functioning HVAC system are essential to keep your room warm and cool when needed and energy-efficient throughout the year. Most garden rooms in the UK have an AC unit and underfloor heating.

Plumbing system. For garden rooms to be truly functional, it has to have a sink, a toilet, and if your budget allows, their own shower area. This means that your garden room has to have a separate plumbing system. As in the abovementioned aspects, you must install a plumbing system that meets building standards in your area.

Build Your Dream Garden Room with the Best

Are you looking for one of the most trusted names in building garden rooms Coventry? CM Garden Rooms will help you create the garden room of your dreams. They take pride in their three-decade experience, made more fruitful by clients who are happily satisfied with their high-quality output.

Learn more details here: https://cmgardenrooms.co.uk/garden-rooms-west-midlands. To start creating your dream garden room, contact them at 092477 048037, 07438 899652, or via info@cmgardenrooms.co.uk.