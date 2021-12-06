Caresmartz is a Proud Sponsor of the HHCN Home Care Conference!

Chicago, IL, 2021-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ — Caresmartz is proud to be sponsoring the HHCN Home Care Conference in Chicago, IL, on December 9, 2021! This one-day conference will be a fantastic event where home care experts, executives, and professionals, will be sharing their take on non-medical home care trends and challenges in staffing, technology, sales, and marketing.

Every gathering like this is a step closer to CareSmartz360’s aspiration to be at the forefront of assisting the home care community in planning well for the present and future. Caresmartz is pleased to have the opportunity to connect and converse with each one of you attending the conference.

Catch up with Ruby Mehta and Nicola Boyd from team Caresmartz at HHCN Home Care Conference. They are waiting to see you soon!

Agenda and Speakers

Interim Healthcare’s Jennifer Sheets, Help at Home’s Tim O’Rourke, and CareAcademy’s Helen Adeosun will share the best-in-class recruitment and retention strategies for home care agencies. The conversation with Right at Home’s Brian Petranick and Home Helpers’ Emma Dickison on home care research findings will set the stage for next year. The 45-minute conversation with Polsinelli’s Angelo Spinola and Home Care’s future’s Cheryl Stanton will focus on the legal, legislative trends shaping home care’s future. Colleen Lesher the Divisional Director of Bickford Home Care and Mark Goetz the President and CEO of HomeCare Advocacy Network will be branching out the opportunities within the intersection of home care and senior living. Mertz-Taggar’s Cory Mertz and Bruce Vanderlaan will be sharing the home care M&A update. Michael Trigilio, CEO of HouseWorks, and Kunu Kaushal the Founder and CEO of Senior Solutions will explore the benefits of investing in care management capabilities in 2022 and beyond.

About HHCN?

Home Health Care News (HHCN) is a pioneer focusing on news and information covering the senior in-home care industry.

Their news and perspective make them a go-to platform for industry professionals to gather the information they need to make the best decisions in their day-to-day business operations.

About CareSmartz360?

Caresmartz is a pioneer in the home care industry. Its innovative, cloud-based, HIPAA compliant software solution, CareSmartz360, integrates Scheduling, Accounting, Point of Care, and Time Tracking leveraging IVR & GPS-based smartphone application.

With an end-to-end solution spanning an Agency App for back-office functionality, client and family portals, and a Caregiver App for mobile care worker functionality, CareSmartz360 is designed to support the 360-degree operational needs of the home care individual owners, agencies, and franchisors.