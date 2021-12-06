Affordable property in GLS Avenue Sector-86

Gurugram, India, 2021-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ — GLS Infratech has started an affordable housing project in the top location of sector 86 in Gurgaon. GLS 86 is beginning soon in Sector 86 Gurgaon. This Project is also associated with the Affordable Housing Policy and offers affordable flats in Gurgaon.

GLS Avenue sector 86 offers 2BHK and 3BHK affordable flats with all the comforts you need. Spread over 6.40 acres this project covers a fair amount of area. One of the best things is that the project is surrounded by greenery. You will get to view a lot of greenery in GLS Avenue 86 that is desirable for you and good for your family’s well-being.

GLS Avenue 86 Gurgaon consists of 8 towers which will see 924 units, out of which 3BHK has 672 units, and 2BHK has 252 Units. Each of the towers will consist of 14 floors. If we talk about the location, then Sector 86 has the best connectivity, which gives you access to all prime locations in the city.

This property is built very near to Dwarka Expressway Gurgaon, which itself makes it suitable for everybody. The property is attached to multiple prime locations like Golf Course Extension, Southern Peripheral Road, Sohna Road, IMT Road, and Huda City Center. Indira Gandhi International Airport is only 45 minutes away from the property.

The area is surrounded by esteemed private activities, business tasks, schools and universities, neighborhood markets, Tech Park, Business Park, shopping complex, banks, clinics, and many more.

GLS Avenue sector86 is a great place to live in if you are looking for comfort and luxury. With all these luxury comforts at an affordable price, this location is also is in great demand, so don’t waste this opportunity and book it as soon as possible.