How To Teach Subtractions With The Help Of Abacus?

Perth, Australia, 2021-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ — You know how hard it is to teach basic math to your children if you’ve ever tried. Math is difficult to teach because children have short attention spans.

If you have similar issues with your children, you might consider getting an abacus for them. Although the abacus may be an old calculator, it is still very popular with students, parents, and teachers.

The abacus is a great tool to help your child understand math concepts and improve mental arithmetic skills. We have compiled some information about how an abacus can be used for children and what it does.

What is an Abacus?

Abacus is also known as a counting frame. It was a popular calculating tool in Asia and Africa. The earliest versions used stones or beans, which moved in grooves on the sand.

Modern abacus maths frames are made of bamboo and have beads that must be slid onto wires.

Teaching The Abacus Method To Your Child Is Beneficial

These are just a few of the many ways that learning the abacus can help your child:

It can help your child develop, especially between 6 and 16 years old.

It improves concentration and creativity.

Increases your ability to think clearly and calculate.

It improves your grasp of basic math concepts like addition, subtraction and division.

Benefits Of Teaching Abacus To Kids

You don’t need to teach your child anything about the abacus, how to use it. Before your child can learn to use the abacus in more complicated ways, like, multiplication, addition, subtraction and more, it is important first to teach them the concept of the abacus.

One can have two rows of beads with different colours or one with the same colour. These are two easy ways to help your child learn how to use the abacus.

Method 1: The Match My Move method

Place all beads in the same row to create a starting position on the abacus Perth. Be sure to place all beads on the same row. Move some beads from the top row to the opposite side of the abacus. As you move the beads, make sure your child is watching.

Ask your child to do the same thing with the beads in the row below. Your child will need to move the same number of beads as you did in the row above.

Next, make another move and ask your child to follow it. Your child will have to follow your lead again and match it in the row below. You can adjust the number of beads that you move at each step, as well as the direction, to ensure your child isn’t bored.

Slow down so your child can follow your steps. If your child is young, you may be able to count the beads slowly, such that one, two and three are each, then four. This will make it easier to follow the process to your child.

Method 2: The Counting Game Method

Begin at the beginning row, and then move several beads to the side. You should make sure there is a clear separation between the sides of the beads. Ask your child to count how many beads were moved from one side to the other. Ask your child to count how many beads remain.

Ask your child to count the beads on each side of the row, and then find out how many beads are there in total. Both counting games will teach your child basic concepts about numbers.

Without being overwhelmed by a new device, your child will gradually learn to use the abacus. The abacus will be a great tool to help your child understand addition and subtraction.

Basics and Counting with Abacus

These are some tips to share with your child about basic counting with an abacus.

Get The Placements Right:

Each column of an abacus’ top row will contain one or two beads, while the one at its bottom will have four beads.

Make sure your child uses the abacus correctly the first time they use it. The beads in the upper column represent the number 5, while the bead below represents the value.

Assign Place Values To Each Column:

Each column denotes a value for a particular place. The columns on the far right are the ones, the ones next to them are the second, and the third is so on.

Get Started With The Counting

Your child will need to push one of the beads up to begin counting. Your child will need to push one bead to represent the number 1. Your kid will need to do the same thing, but with two beads.

How to Make the Beads

You will need to use the bead in the top row to change the number from four to five. Your child will need to move one bead down from the top row and all four beads in the column below to the same downward position.

Have your children tried abacus education with you, moms? Do you have any tips for other moms teaching their children the abacus?