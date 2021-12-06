Keyvendors India Announces New Service Warranty Scheme on AC Repair Service

Shakarpur, Delhi, India, 2021-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ — The Keyvendors has announced significant steps to provide advantages to the valued ad loyal consumers in India. The company considers consumers’ business strength and ensures that they get continuous cool air through maintained and serviced air conditioners. Keyvendors declares new service warranty scheme on different AC repair services in Delhi on AC issues (AC component replacement and major repairs are omitted)

The 5-year compressor warranty is valid on the whole series of invertors or non-investors HVAC systems. The company offers a five-year warranty on controller/PCB and is valid on the whole series of Non-invertors and invertors based HVAC. ( T& C Apply)

Visit charges will be waived off if customers agree to repair and service that he/she has booked online. Regular customers will get discounts on visit charges.

Types of AC Services That Keyvendors Offer

The AC services we offer are described here:-

AC gas Refilling/Recharge/Top-Up

Refrigerant level inspection

Cleaning of a clogged drain and evaporator coils

AC condenser and evaporator fin cleaning

Leakage checking

Air filter cleaning

Cleaning Indoor AC surface

Compressor health check

Inspecting electrical components

Gas level checking

Motor part lubrication

Disassemble AC cover and perform chemical washing of AC indoor and outdoor unit

Our Service Locations

Earlier, we were offering our services in East Delhi regions, but now we have covered Delhi. We provide our services in Nirman Vihar, Preet Vihar, Shakarpur, Pandav Nagar, Vinod Nagar, Mayur Vihar, Dwarka,Rohini, Janakpuri, Indirapuram, Vaishali, Kaushambi and more.

Did you know that your AC can often struggle to do its job under the summer heat in Delhi? This makes it even more essential to try our best to keep the office and home cool. Defected AC units make it particularly hard for people like you living in Delhi during the summertime.

There’s a problem, and it might be too hot for you to handle. We realize that there are cases when your air conditioning system can’t keep up, especially during those scorching summer days. With our innovative cooling technology, we can offer a solution that is as easy as a cakewalk!

When you’re considering the purchase of a new air conditioning system, you need to make sure that it’s compatible with severe heat waves. Otherwise, you may end up stranded and unable to attend important meetings. Sometimes you should invest in AC system installation for your home or business because doing so will save time, effort, and other disastrous situations. Installing AC systems can also save you from embarrassing situations when guests are likely to visit your place.

Benefits of Choosing Keyvendors As AC Service Technicians

Proficiency and Experience

An AC Repair Delhi is an educated and well-versed team with different kinds of air-conditioners troubleshooting prices and how the installation process works.

The installation area might seem pretty complex to you as you’re a novice. In reality, the things that you’re unfamiliar with might not be all that difficult to work through. Hence getting service from a professional Air conditioner repair service is a reliable solution.

Boost AC’s Performance and efficiency

Always get an inspection done before the beginning of each new season, so you know how to avoid breakdowns and unnecessary costs. Regular maintenance is a great way to keep your AC system running smoothly. Yes, you save a lot of time and energy, as well as money on the system. What’s more, the improved efficiency allows you to create an environment that is both productive and energy-efficient.

It Protects Your Hard Earned Money Because It Is Economical

Sadly, there are so many fake air-con experts who try to rip off homeowners. By looking out for the signs like ‘every other day service,’ you can avoid them & make sure you don’t waste your hard-earned cash if you appoint professional air conditioner service experts like Keyvendors.

It’s vital to make sure you are receiving professional services when hiring an AC service provider – you can check their licenses, testimonials, experience, and workload history. We can help you find reasonable estimates for your AC service and repair. Smart calculations ensure that you will get the most economical service under your budget.

Top Grade Tools and Techniques

Installing an air-conditioner is a complicated process without the right tools. Sometimes, people might not get all of these tools. They are also very beneficial for having a proper AC humidifier installed in humid summer seasons while also being environmentally friendly. When calling a professional AC technician from Keyvendors, you don’t have to worry about these AC issues because the installation is handled properly.

About Keyvendors

Keyvendors.com, an online home service portal, offers AC repair services in Delhi. The company’s mission is to give the best possible client experience & fix any issues its clients might be facing. It also provides AC service in East Delhi regions. We offer installation, AC gas filling, compressor replacement, and more. We also recommend booking your work online through our website, mobile app, and customer care number.

Contact Information

Address:

Office no- 656, Aggarwal Chamber-3, Veer Savarkar Block,

Shakarpur, Near Nirman Vihar Metro Station,

Delhi-110092

Website: www.keyvendors.com

Contact no- 90-18-18-18-18

Service Email: Info@keyvendors.com