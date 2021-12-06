Know-How Regular AC Maintenance Has Many Benefits

London, United Kingdom, 2021-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ — Hamilton Air Conditioning Ltd. You don’t likely spend too much time thinking about your air conditioner until it’s broken. You’ll be stuck in your hothouse waiting for an AC repair professional to come and fix the problem.

Long-time homeowners will tell you that regular AC maintenance can make a big difference. Now is the right time to schedule your spring AC tune-up. AC maintenance is an essential part of your vehicle’s maintenance.

A professional should take care of your air conditioner. This article will cover home AC maintenance basics and the benefits of scheduling an AC tune-up.

How AC Maintenance Can Be A Benefit To You?

AC maintenance is far more important than you may think. These are just a few of the reasons you should call a professional to have your AC checked this spring.

Avoid Needing Repairs

Preventative maintenance is a well-known term. A tune-up of your AC can dramatically reduce the chance of an in-season failure. HVAC technicians estimate that up to 80% of the repairs they have to make could be avoided if their AC was maintained regularly.

It’s impossible to avoid it: AC repairs can be very inconvenient and often occur at the worst times. Our team is most busy on the hottest, wettest nights of the year.

Air conditioner maintenance is more than just about fixing problems. You can save yourself a lot of trouble by having your AC checked regularly. This alone is worth it, in our opinion.

Get Your AC Running At Its Best

Your AC conditioner won’t work as well if it isn’t maintained regularly. You might need to have your AC serviced if you feel that there isn’t enough cooling in one or more rooms.

Your air conditioner will lose its ability to cool down as parts wear out and dust buildup. This can make your home less comfortable for you and your family.

Improve Your Energy-Efficiency

Are you noticing that your electricity bills have been rising like the temperature outside? There may be a correlation between your higher bills and skipping your AC tune-up.

Your air conditioner will continue to lose efficiency and effectiveness if it isn’t maintained annually. It might be worth it to have your AC checked annually.

Increase The Longevity Of Your System

An AC tune-up is expensive. What costs more? Your goal as a homeowner is to get the most out of your air conditioner before it needs to be replaced.

Air conditioners typically last 12-20 years. The reason for the large range of lifespans? Part of the reason is maintenance. The system will be more worn down if subject to years of dirt and grime buildup.

Many homeowners are shocked when their air conditioner stops working after a decade. This is even though they have never scheduled preventative maintenance. Tune-ups are very important.

Preventative maintenance is important, but it’s more than that. If your air conditioner isn’t maintained every year, it will have to work harder to cool your home.

This means that your air conditioner will use more energy, wear and tear, and runtime. All this adds up to “mileage” for your air conditioner.

Keep Your Warranty Valid.

This is something that you may not have known: Your new air conditioner comes with a manufacturer warranty.

Although the details of each warranty are different from one system to another, the majority provide coverage for critical AC components (like the compressor) for many years. This covers you against the possibility of a malfunctioning or faulty component that could cause system bricking.

You might not realise it, but most manufacturer warranties require that you have an annual professional check-up to maintain coverage. You could lose your warranty coverage if you miss a year.

The manufacturer only wants to protect systems that have been properly maintained by homeowners via an air conditioning contractor. It would help if you made every effort to keep your warranty coverage intact.

Be Comfortable

We’ve been focusing on the financial aspect of things so far. Your comfort is important, too. Your comfort is the reason you have air conditioning company London.

Your air conditioner will run less efficiently, cool your home more slowly, and even cause problems such as short cycling. This is when your conditioner constantly turns itself on and off to maintain the temperature.

Many people love the cool breeze that comes out of the vents during a hot summer night. An AC tune-up is relatively inexpensive, so it is important to have a professional inspect your system.

You Can Improve Your Indoor Air Quality.

We have already talked about how dust buildup can negatively affect your comfort and your energy bills. Dust, dirt, and other pollutants can build up over time in your air filters, clogging them. This will make the spring allergy season last throughout the summer.

There are better options. You can do better. A professional air conditioning maintenance London should include evaluating performance, checking refrigerant levels, looking at mechanical components–capacitors, motors, etc.–and lubricating moving parts. The technician must look at the entire system holistically.

Summary

It is important to check your drain line frequently to avoid this fate. You should call a professional air conditioning service London to repair a clogged or leaky drain line.